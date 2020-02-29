Modernized Ferrari F50 Rendered, Looks Sharp

I was fortunate enough to grow up with a 1:18 scale model of a Ferrari F50 on my desk, so the styling cues of the iconic Prancing Horse will always stay with me - it was 1995 when Maranello introduced the F40's successor and, despite the calendar now showing 2020, the Pininfarina design of the beast still looks fresh.
In fact, I've come across a rendering that might just serve as proof for the fact that the F50 has aged well. I'm obviously referring to the pixel painting that now occupies our screens.
It looks like this digital portrait aims to bring us a modernized F50. And the interesting bit comes from the fact that the V12 creature has hardly been touched.
Light clusters have come a long way since this Prancing Horse was introduced, so the example shown here was given the mandatory LED conversion. This targets both ends of the supercar and, despite the fact that the graphics up front have nothing to do with the original headlights of the car, the identity of the vehicle hasn't been affected - things are much simpler at the back, where the glowing circles can't go very far from the factory units.
Then we have the custom wheels of the Fezza - it's not like the past decade has seen gear heads inventing aftermarket rims, but these have grown in popularity. As such, this Ferrari F50 has been digitally gifted with HRE Wheels, since this is a brand with a massive fan base.
Oh, and let's not forget the ride heigh reduction, with this being part of an also-rising tuner subculture that forgives no marque, not even Ferrari (here's a real-world example involving a 488 Pista).
Now, the rose gold finish of the wheels, which is a bit of an opinion splitter, has also made its way to other parts of the Italian machine, as you'll notice by zooming in on the social media post below. Speaking of which, the pixel master behind this work is named Shashank Das.
