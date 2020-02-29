Ferrari 812 "Slammed Superfast" Shows Insane Wheel Fitment

When it comes to the Ferrari that now occupies our screens, there are certainties and aspects that still seem to hang in the air, so let's start with the first, shall we?
We're looking at an 812 Superfast that comes dressed in Grigio Silverstone. Of course, no color in the world can keep this Prancing Horse from turning heads, so I'm always glad to see somebody getting off the beaten Rosso Corsa path.
I'm also sure that this Fezza has left its factory shoes behind - Ferrari wheels are traditionally understated, with this helping their design age well, but the owner of this V12 simply wanted something that stands out.
As such, the super-GT was gifted with a set of Strasse Wheels (for the record, this model is called the SV4-FS). These come in a size of 21x10.5 for the front axle and 22x12.5 for that power-handling rear axle. We're looking at a five-double-spoke setup featuring grey centers that match the hue of the car and highly polished lips.
And this is the point where we enter uncertainty land: as you'll notice in the first social media post below, it appears that the Italian exotic has been dropped on the said wheels. And, judging by how those lips barely clear the arches, this should be an air setup, which means the ground clearance can be increased when the photoshoot or Cars & Coffee event is over.
Sure, this could always be a Photoshop stunt, but, given the fact that the low-riding pics just landed, while the others, which you'll find below, date back to last year, the owner could've installed air suspension meanwhile.
In case you're wondering why somebody would go through the trouble of dropping a Ferrari, whose factory ride height isn't exactly generous, you should know that, for certain gear heads, motoring life is all about the perfect fitment.
