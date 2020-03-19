Ford GT to Sell at European Auction for the First Time, Is Literally Brand New

Ever since the turmoil it went through in 2018, when Ford lost the fight to keep its pretentious GTs off auction floors across the U.S., we've seen quite a number of them going under the hammer and even selling for big bucks. Such an event however never happened in Europe until now.
At the end of March, in a sad setting caused by the coronavirus pandemic (bidders will not be able to do their thing in person in the room), Bonhams will be attempting to become the first to sell a GT at an European auction. And to be able to do that, it has created a whole story around the event.
First, the GT. We're talking about a 2018 coupe powered by a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 engine good for 647 hp and linked to a seven-speed transmission. You know, the usual hardware fiited on the car by the Blue Oval. What is unusual about it is that it sports a 1966 GT number plate, a nod to that year's win over Ferrari at Le Mans. Also, it has only 609 miles on it, so it is practically new.
We mentioned the number plate because the story (and the auction) Bonhams crafted around this sale is supposed to be a sort of Ford v Ferrari remake on the auction block. That's becasuse there are a number of Prancing Horses on the lot (nine of them in total), including a very rare 1971 365 GTB/4 Daytona Spyder.
As said, this event should be another iteration of Ford v Ferrari, and truth be told, as far as the sums expected to be raised for each car, it is exactly that. The GT alone is valued at £900,000 (over $1 million), while the Ferrari we mentioned above at £450,000 ($518,000).
Full details on the cars on the lot and estimated prices can be found at this link.
