In real life, the twin-turbo V8 monster that is the F40 sits at 1,970 mm wide. So while the widebody kit shown here is undoubtedly generous, how much do you think this adds?No, the digital artist behind the stunt didn't give us the new dimensions of the mid-engined Prancing Horse. Instead, the pixel wielder focused on coming up with an approach that stands out.You see, most of the renderings that massage the senior Maranello halo car come up with monstrous wings that make the otherwise generously-sized factory unit appear restrained. Nevertheless, the aero manipulation hardware seen here introduces a spoiler that almost seems to give the Fezza a slight Longtail aroma, albeit with this being aided by a roof spoiler.Other changes include the headlight delete, which points out to a motorsport use, as well as the relocation of the door mirrors (who knows? perhaps this move was required for the overall aerodynamic balance of the Italian exotic).It looks like the connection to the road has also been redefined. Thus, we're dealing with a serious ride height drop, while the factory wheels have been skipped in favor of custom units (think: multi-spoke design and fat lips).For the record, the mind behind these pixels belongs to Danny Berry, a pixel wielder who's just 22 years old and has given us multiple pieces of eye candy, such as this Mopar machine.PS: Make sure to use the swipe feature of the social media post below to check out both ends of the machine.