2020 Toyota Supra "Le Mans" Looks Like an Endurance Racer

It's no secret that Toyota is hooked up on the endurance racing realm. For instance, it was one of the first carmakers to sign up for the upcoming Le Mans Hypercar class, which will replace the LMP1 tier that recently saw so the Japanese automaker establishing dominance. As such, it shouldn't come as a surprise that a digital artist has come up with a rendering portraying a Le Mans-inspired aero package for the 2020 Toyota Supra.
Even since the Japanese automotive producer released the Mk V Supra last year, the sportscar has been the topic of countless builds and renderings. However, only a part of these come with truly original approaches. Fortunately, the pixel work we have here is one of these gems.
This go-fast machine doesn't waste too many panels when it comes to generating downforce. So while certain aficioandos will fixate on the generously-sized swan neck wing, others will wish to zoom in on the air extractors adorning the front wings.
Nevertheless, the airflow manipulation hardware is also well-balanced in terms of its appearance, as you'll get to see in the social media post at the bottom of the page.
Examples of other goodies include the uber-small door mirrors (these help reduce drag for that all-important velocity number on the straights), as well as the multiple dive planes.
The new track width of the ride makes most widebody kits we've seen so far appear limited, but, if we keep in mind that we're looking at a performance-oriented proposal, this is only natural.
The name of the pixel master behind this work is Arnold Verghese. And when it comes to the battle between the Supra and the C8 Corvette, for instance, you should know the artist doesn't take sides - here's the equally-awesome work he did for mid-engined the slab of America.
It's been a while since I posted any A90 Supra renders. Here's the GT1000. I might do a make over for the rear lights and bumper. I also thought I'll try my own studio setup.