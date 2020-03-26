Porsche 911 Gets Taycan Face Swap as Future Electric Sportscar

As sacrilegious as electric-swapped Porsche 911s sound, these can be found following a brief search, albeit only in aftermarket form. And while Zuffenhausen could throw an electric powertrain into the Neunelfer one day, such a development certainly won't be brought to the market too soon.
For now, the German automotive producer has confirmed that the fresh 992 will be hybridized, but the gas-electric powertrain will probably have to wait until the ".2" mid-cycle revamp of the model.
Then again, Porsche is currently testing both electric and hybrid successors for the 718 mid-engined sportscar family. And while a decision was supposed to have been reached, it appears that the company demanded further testing.
It looks like the Germans are waiting for a serious advance in terms of batter technology (as opposed to the current 2-3% annual improvement rate of lithium-ion batteries) before including sportscars on its list of electrified machines.
And while many aficioandos, myself included, are not looking forward to such developments, there are also gearheads who wish to see the fuel pump being traded for charging hardware.
Well, the latter category might just be thrilled by the rendering we have here. This pixel play takes the 992 Porsche 911 Carrera (here's a review) and gifts it with a Taycan face swap. And, to make the transformation more credible, the aero wheels of the all-electric long-roof model have also been pixel-placed on the rear-engined coupe.
Does the mix looks stable? Since we're talking about two products from the same age and the pixel work comes from an experienced label (more on this below), the answer is positive. As for the effect this has on the beholder, we're obviously talking about a subjective matter.
You should know this rendering comes from J.B.Cars, a label that often gifts us with eye-catching stunts of the sort.
