Widebody 2020 Toyota Supra "HKS" Looks Massive, Wing Dominates All

1 Nov 2019
We've talked about the upcoming SEMA show being a bit of a 2020 Supra fest on multiple occasions and we need to distinguish between the sources of these builds. So while many vloggers are pushing their Mks into the show, we can also talk about projects coming from names that have been in the spotlights for decades, such as HKS.
The Japanese aftermarket developer we're talking about has been pushing engines further since 1973 and the company has found of way of staying in the headlines: a 2020 Supra build for SEMA - the Vegas venue opens its gates on November 5.

From tech-only guys to gear heads who dedicate their weekends solely to the Need For Speed series, as well as those who mix the two, there are plenty of aficionados who would love to know more about the technical side of the HKS Supra.

Nevertheless, the US arm of the developer, which sits behind this creature, is only giving us the visual part for now.

And you can enjoy this in the social media post at the bottom of the page, which shares three images of the Japanese machine (make sure to use the swipe feature, okay?).

This isn't the kind of subtle widebody. Quite the opposite, actually, with the flared arches and all the aero bits looking like they were designed by giants who didn't have the kind of small tools we humans use.

Don't get me wrong, though, the appearance of the HKS 2020 Toyota Supra is spot on, at least according to the current beauty standards of the tuning realm.

Besides, the size of the big wing means Instagrammers could go a step past the usual fast food luch served on the wing viral pic and perhaps have The Last Supper on the massive aero element.

