New BMW Z4 and Toyota Supra Become Widebody Siblings

View this post on Instagram Siblings  A post shared by 3d renderings (@robevansdesign) on Oct 24, 2019 at 2:44pm PDT It's not like the Supra is the only cool sports car in the world. We have a soft spot for the M2 Competition, for example, as well as the Alpine A110, which is almost unique. Plus there's always a cool Porsche Cayman or Boxster, but that's for old men.The lack of interest around the BMW Z4 is what really surprises us. It's the same platform, the same engine with a better interior and a roadster body. You'd think people would go crazy for the Supra's German brother, but so far, we've seen no interest from the aftermarket community.Liberty Walk won't give you a widebody Z4 and BMW won't make another Z4 M? No problem, digital artists like @robevansdesign have got you covered. He was the winner of numerous SEMA contests and his work is pretty inspired.As for the Z4, it receives a treatment that makes it the twin of his widebody Supra. It's got flared out fenders, a deep chin spoiler scraping off the ground, massive side skirts and extensions for the rear wings too. So if the standard Z4 has a subtle feminine hourglass shape, this goes for the full Brazilian cosmetic surgery look.Rob has even copied over the livery and wheels but chose not to add the big wing, since roadsters don't go well with that. For the G29 generation, BMW opted for a conventional fabric roof rather than the folding hardtop that made the original so cool. Maybe this is the reason for its lackluster market performance. Then again, the concept for the Z4 was better, and Toyota's extra creases and shark-like nose are definitely helping the Supra stand out.