2020 Toyota Supra "Ducktail" Spoiler Is Carbon Fiber Work

View this post on Instagram

SPOILER ALERT! 🚨Thanks to @rexpeed_ for supporting my Supra build with their new Carbon Fiber Spoiler! 🖤🖤 More updates to come as we countdown the days to @semashow #REXPEED | #TOYOTASUPRA |#SUPRA | #2020SUPRA | #A90 | #BBS | #BBSWHEELS | #BBSLM |#TOYOTIRES | #TEAMTOYO |#SEMA2019

A post shared by Anthony DG (@anthonydg_) on Oct 25, 2019 at 9:51am PDT