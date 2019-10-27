autoevolution
 

2020 Toyota Supra "Ducktail" Spoiler Is Carbon Fiber Work

As those of you who are tuned into our SpeedShot tales (check out the tag above) are well aware, there are plenty of 2020 Toyota Supra owners who love to see their machines sitting in the shade of super-sized wings. Of course, the opposite also has to exist, so here's an Mk V whose driver only wanted a bit of aero help at the back.
To be more precise, this example of the Japanese sportscar comes with a little tail, on the form of a spoiler that follows the lines of the vehicle's hatch.

It's worth noting that the said factory styling cues of the A90 Supra are already pretty aggressive, which is why the said aero element is a perfect fit. Made from carbon fiber, the spoiler was supplied by an US developer called Rexpeed.

Returning to the vehicle, its current form could see it being labeled as an OEM-plus machine, since this accentuates the stock appearance with small details like the said spoiler or a set of custom wheels.

Returning to the winged theme of the intro, let's take the time to go through a few examples. Note that we'll discuss both real-life aero pieces and renderings portraying such stunts.

Yes, there are Pandem widebody 2020 Supra builds out there that only feature "ducktails", but most will pack some sort of wing, be this the normal or the swan neck mount type.

Then we have this small developer wing, which looks large enough to turn all the heads present at your local Cars & Coffee.

Of course, the pixel realm has already taken things to the extreme, digitally fitting the Toyota toy with double wings, the kind you'd normally find on RWB Porsche 911 projects.

And since the 2019 SEMA show, which will be a bit of a Supra fest, is scheduled to open its gates on November 5, we'll get to see even more Supra builds soon.

