However, over the time that it took Toyota to develop the car (more on this below), the Internet has come up with all sorts of wacky renderings portraying the machine. And the pixel play we have here is the perfect example of this.The render sees the face of the Toyota GT-1 Concept that previewed the Supra being applied to the Mercedes-AMG GT R and we think the result looks brilliant.Then again, we're not big fans of the camber setting on the supercar, even though the widebody take only means the rest of the vehicle suits the said face better.So, why would anybody come up with a rendering like the one sitting before us? Well, Toyota's prolonged teasing process might've driven a few aficionados mad. After all, the Japanese automotive producer did take five years to unleash the production version of the car, with the first concept having landed at the 2014 Detroit Auto Show.Then again, this could simply be the Internet messing with go-fast machines, as it always likes to do.For one thing, there are plenty of gearheads out there who enjoy such a trolling move. After all, Toyota built the fifth-generation Supra together with BMW, while the toy we have here comes from Affalterbach.The render comes from Khyzyl Saleem and the message of the digital artist may or may not shed some light on the birth process of the image: "When it's the same, but not the same, but the same. (I'm done with the FT-1 now)."