New Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Rendered, Looks Spot On

Enthusiasts have been begging Porsche to offer its range-topping mid-engined coupe with a PDK for quite some time now. And while many hoped that the latest 718 Cayman GT4 would offer a two-pedal option, the machine continued to be offered in three-pedal form only. However, it looks like this will change with the arrival of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS.
Zuffenhaunsen has yet to confirm that its GT division will place its badge on the below-911 offering. However, test mules have been spotted doing their thing, so the chances of such a development are rather high.
As such, the rendering we have here attempts to portray the expected 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS. The pixel portrait covers the posterior of the track special, as well as the cabin of the machine.
When it comes to the exterior, the lower rear valance now accommodates a central exhaust layout, which allows the diffuser to be more generous. Then we have the vertical vents in the rear bumper, but the dominant element remains the larger fixed wing.
As hinted by the said prototypes, the front end of the future Rennsport model will feature a more generous splitter compared to that of the GT4, along with few other restrained aero changes.
On the tech front, that PDK won't be optional - Porsche doesn't offer manuals on RS models these days, citing the lap time dedication of these beasts as a reason.
Since the 718 Cayman GT4 is animated by an all-new N/A 4.0-liter that's loosely based on the twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-six of the 992 Neunelfer Carrera (S), we can expect an evolution of this engine to sit in the middle of the newcomer. As such, the motor could jump from 420 to 450 ponies.
Note that a diet will also be on the list of changes, along with a sharper overall tune for the vehicle.
The rendering, which comes from digital label J.B.Cars, also pictures the cabin. And, PDK shifter aside, the center console looks like a facelift - rumors talk about a revamp that might see the flat-six engines returning to more "mainstream" models, as these are currently only offered on the said GT, as well as on the 4.0 versions of the GTS models (think: 718 Cayman and Boxster).
We should get to meet the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS by the end of the year, with this expected to land as a 2021 model.
As such, the rendering we have here attempts to portray the expected 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS. The pixel portrait covers the posterior of the track special, as well as the cabin of the machine.
When it comes to the exterior, the lower rear valance now accommodates a central exhaust layout, which allows the diffuser to be more generous. Then we have the vertical vents in the rear bumper, but the dominant element remains the larger fixed wing.
As hinted by the said prototypes, the front end of the future Rennsport model will feature a more generous splitter compared to that of the GT4, along with few other restrained aero changes.
On the tech front, that PDK won't be optional - Porsche doesn't offer manuals on RS models these days, citing the lap time dedication of these beasts as a reason.
Since the 718 Cayman GT4 is animated by an all-new N/A 4.0-liter that's loosely based on the twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-six of the 992 Neunelfer Carrera (S), we can expect an evolution of this engine to sit in the middle of the newcomer. As such, the motor could jump from 420 to 450 ponies.
Note that a diet will also be on the list of changes, along with a sharper overall tune for the vehicle.
The rendering, which comes from digital label J.B.Cars, also pictures the cabin. And, PDK shifter aside, the center console looks like a facelift - rumors talk about a revamp that might see the flat-six engines returning to more "mainstream" models, as these are currently only offered on the said GT, as well as on the 4.0 versions of the GTS models (think: 718 Cayman and Boxster).
We should get to meet the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS by the end of the year, with this expected to land as a 2021 model.
View this post on Instagram
My latest edit, a GT4 RS..Swipe left to see the interior changes and I've just uploaded the YouTube video of this on my channel, link in bio. @ #Porsche #718 #Cayman #GT4 #CaymanGT4 #718GT4 #PorscheCayman #Porsche718 #718CaymanGT4 #FlatSix #PorscheGT4 #PorscheClub #SupercarsOfLondon #GT4RS #CaymanGT4RS #GT3 #GT3RS #992 #992GT3 #Porsche911 #CarreraS #992Turbo #TurboS #911Turbo #992GTS #PorscheGT3 #Porsche992 #CarThrottle #CarRendering