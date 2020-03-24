Rowan Atkinson is Selling Another Mercedes-Benz 500 E W124

3 Tom Cruise's 300 CE Cabriolet From “The Firm” is For Sale

Actor Rowan Atkinson, best known as Mr. Bean, is selling his nice 1993 Mercedes-Benz 500 E V8 automatic at auction this weekend, with no reserve. 12 photos



The Porsche-built sedan looks to be in very good condition and, according to the auctioneer, its condition score is 108 out of 135. It's not surprising. Rowan Atkinson can certainly afford to maintain it properly. That said, the interior isn't in the original condition.



Last year, the wood trim was refurbished and the seats re-faced. The odometer reads 179,625 km (111,613 miles), which, for a W124, means the car is practically new. It spent most of its life in Japan, where it was delivered new in 1993, before being imported into the UK in 2015. Interesting how a left-hand drive car has spent its entire life in countries with right-hand drive.



This 500E comes with driver and passenger-side airbag (not a common thing in Europe in 1993), manual A/C, power windows, power front seats with memory function, cruise control, power rear sunshade and a power side mirror on the left. Why just the left? Well, first of all, power mirrors were still a new thing in Europe at the time. Secondly, Mercedes figured you could easily reach and adjust the mirror on your side manually, via the lever on the door, whereas for the left one you'd have to stretch if it were manual as well.



No, no, it's not the silver one that he's already sold (twice). This one's a Nautic Blue model. If you're wondering just how many Mercedes 500 Es Mr. Bean owns, it's a very legitimate question, but we don't know the current number. We do know he's had at least four over the years and, in his own words, "this [blue] color scheme is, to me, by far the most attractive".