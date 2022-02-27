Alfa Romeo Unveils New 2022 F1 Car, One for the "New Era"

Alfa Romeo completes the grid with their latest launch in what promises to be a fantastic season of racing. The Italian team reveals a new car for this Formula 1 season, with drivers Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou ready for the challenge.
After Alfa Romeo used a special camouflage livery for this week of testing, in the presence of their new drivers, Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou, and Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur, the Italian team launched a beautiful red and white livery. The C42 was unveiled worldwide through Augmented Reality via a special QR code promoted online.
Designed by Jan Monchaux, the Technical Director, this car is radically different from last year's project with an updated aerodynamic package, that embraces the new ground effect floor advantages as well as 18-inch, low-profile tires. A new Ferrari engine powers the C42 to help Alfa challenge for points and even podiums.
"The C42 is a car we look forward to seeing racing, not just because it is the first we built in this new regulations cycle, one in which racing should be closer and more thrilling, but because we have the utmost confidence in this car helping the team make a big step forward towards the front of the grid," declared Frédéric Vasseur, the Team Principal of Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN.
The ten times race winner and ex Mercedes driver declared himself excited to drive the C42 to new heights with rookie teammate Guanyu Zhou.
"Testing helped us confirm our expectations of where we stand, the progress we have made with the car, but now we are getting closer to the moment that really matters. Since I joined, I have seen so much motivation within this team: everyone is pushing a lot, trying to work harder than the others to be competitive, and that in turn gives me that extra boost when I am in the cockpit," said The Flying Finn.
With new drivers and a new car, a fresh start is up for Alfa Romeo after a not-so-good 2021 Formula One season.
Designed by Jan Monchaux, the Technical Director, this car is radically different from last year's project with an updated aerodynamic package, that embraces the new ground effect floor advantages as well as 18-inch, low-profile tires. A new Ferrari engine powers the C42 to help Alfa challenge for points and even podiums.
"The C42 is a car we look forward to seeing racing, not just because it is the first we built in this new regulations cycle, one in which racing should be closer and more thrilling, but because we have the utmost confidence in this car helping the team make a big step forward towards the front of the grid," declared Frédéric Vasseur, the Team Principal of Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN.
The ten times race winner and ex Mercedes driver declared himself excited to drive the C42 to new heights with rookie teammate Guanyu Zhou.
"Testing helped us confirm our expectations of where we stand, the progress we have made with the car, but now we are getting closer to the moment that really matters. Since I joined, I have seen so much motivation within this team: everyone is pushing a lot, trying to work harder than the others to be competitive, and that in turn gives me that extra boost when I am in the cockpit," said The Flying Finn.
With new drivers and a new car, a fresh start is up for Alfa Romeo after a not-so-good 2021 Formula One season.