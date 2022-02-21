2023 Dodge Hornet SUV Leaked, Alfa Romeo Tonale Resemblance Is Uncanny

In case you didn’t already know, the Alfa Romeo Tonale isn’t particularly modern under the skin because it features the same platform as the Jeep Compass. Small Wide 4x4 is how the vehicle architecture is called, and Stellantis will use it for a Tonale lookalike marketed by the Dodge brand.
Ladies and gents, the images posted on the Autopareri forum showcase a completely undisguised prototype of the upcoming Hornet. Expected to launch later in 2022 for the 2023 model year, the C-segment crossover is gifted with a slightly redesigned front end, hood, and rear end. The only interior pic includes the Twin Slash on the steering wheel’s airbag cover.
To whom it may concern, Dodge rolled out the double slanting lines in May 2010 for the 2011 model year Dodge Charger muscle sedan. According to the Stellantis-owned marque, this logo symbolizes agility and speed. Given that vehicles based on the Small Wide 4x4 platform are the exact opposite of agile and fast, this may be wishful thinking on the manufacturer’s part.
The interior also shows a plethora of buttons on the steering wheel, a P-R-N-D layout for the gearbox, an electronic parking brake on the passenger side, a digital instrument cluster, and the Uconnect 5 infotainment system.
FCA US LLC holds the rights to the Hornet and Dodge Hornet nameplates since March 3rd, 2020, according to filings with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Both of them are registered under Class 12 for land vehicles (i.e., passenger automobiles) as per the federal agency’s database.
As to what kind of engines and transmissions are in the pipeline for the 2023 Dodge Hornet, you only need to glance over the press release for the 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale. More specifically, the U.S. model has been confirmed in Q4 AWD guise with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and in PHEV Q4 AWD guise with a 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine.
The larger mill is good for 256 ponies and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) of torque channeled to all four wheels by a nine-speed automatic transmission developed by ZF Friedrichshafen. As for the plug-in hybrid, look forward to 272 ponies, a six-speed DCT, and more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) of EV range from a 15.5-kWh battery and a 90-kW electric motor.
