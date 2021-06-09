2023 Dodge Hornet SUV Rumored With Alfa Romeo Tonale Underpinnings

After pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles dominate the sales charts in the United States. The peeps at Dodge currently offer two SUVs in the guise of the Journey and Durango, and both will be redesigned in due time.
The three-row Durango will switch to the Giorgio vehicle architecture of the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, and the Dodge brand has further confirmed a mild-hybrid powertrain in their latest contract with the United Automobile Workers. As for the Journey, hearsay suggests the same Giorgio platform and the footprint of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio D-segment crossover.
As you may have figured out by now, there is no compact utility vehicle in the U.S. automaker’s lineup. That may change in the second half of 2022 for the 2023 model year with the introduction of the Dodge Hornet, a brand-new compact crossover based on the yet-to-be-revealed Alfa Romeo Tonale.
Expected to enter production at Pomigliano D’Arco in Naples alongside the Italian sibling, the Hornet was trademarked back in March 2020 after eons of slumber. More to the point, Dodge used this nameplate for a 2006 concept of a B-segment crossover with a 1.6-liter supercharged four-cylinder mill.
Expected to be unveiled by the end of 2021 if the Stellantis Group doesn’t face more chip shortage-related woes, the C-segment Alfa Romeo Tonale may feature the 1.3-liter FireFly four-cylinder turbo of the Jeep Compass and Renegade according to Mopar Insiders. A brand-new member of the FireFly family is rumored with 1.5 liters of displacement, and there’s a point to be made about mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain options as well.
Mopar Insiders also makes a case for the 2.0-liter turbo known as the Hurricane in the Jeep Wrangler, which seems to be a little over the top for a compact crossover. Looking at the bigger picture, the Hurricane doesn’t make sense either because the plug-in hybrid definitely is more powerful.
On that note, look forward to test mules hitting the road anytime now.
