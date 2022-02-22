Alfa Romeo F1 Drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu Meet the All-New Tonale

Sauber and Alfa Romeo were joined at the hip in 2019 when Kimi “The Iceman” Raikkonen and Antonio “F1 Jesus” Giovinazzi made the most out of the rather uncompetitive C38. For 2022, the Swiss team is rocking a completely different lineup comprised of a seasoned driver and a rookie.
Hamilton’s lieutenant now leads the Swiss racing team alongside Zhou Guanyu, a former member of the Alpine Academy and test driver for Renault. His best drivers’ championship finish in Formula 2 was third in 2021, which is why a plethora of racing enthusiasts would rather see F2 sensation Oscar Piastri or runner-up Robert Shwartzman in Zhou’s seat.
However, what’s done is done and we’ll have to live with it as we did with many other pay drivers. Before Zhou and his veteran teammate get in the C42 tomorrow, the Chinese and Finish drivers had the contractual obligation to pose next to the new (yet not actually all-new) Tonale.
Before we go into the technical stuff, it’s important to mention that the featured press release for this promo doesn’t even include quotes from Valtteri Bottas or Zhou Guanyu about the Tonale. It’s like the company doesn’t even care about its Compass-based SUV, which is disappointing.
Underpinned by the Small Wide 4x4 architecture that’s also employed by the Renegade, 500X, Brazil-built Commander, and India-built Meridian, the Tonale will be also known as the Dodge Hornet thanks to the not-so-subtle art of badge engineering. The first new Alfa Romeo in six years (!!!) will be offered exclusively with four-cylinder mills and no fewer than three gearbox options: a six-speed DCT, a seven-speed DCT, and a nine-speed automatic.
Engine choices include a 1.6-liter turbo diesel, two 1.5-liter turbo gasoline mild hybrids, a 2.0-liter turbo gasser, and a 1.3-liter turbo plug-in hybrid. The latter promises 275 metric ponies and up to 80 kilometers (just around 50 miles) of EV range in the urban jungle from a 15.5-kWh battery pack.
