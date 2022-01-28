Valtteri Bottas Flaunts Another Stelvio Quadrifoglio, Visits Alfa Romeo Museum

You know that moment when you’re so excited about a new job, and you do all the background check, so you’d be prepared for everything? This is how Valtteri Bottas feels about his upcoming start with Alfa Romeo, trying out different Stelvio Quadrifoglio examples and visiting the Alfa Romeo Museum.
Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas is to start his first season with Alfa Romeo, with whom he signed a multi-year contract starting this year. And even if it may look so, he's not getting ready for a job interview.
Previously, he was with Mercedes-AMG Petronas, joining them in 2017 after Nico Rosberg retired from the sport. This last 2021 season wasn’t a bad season for the Finnish driver, because he finished in the third spot, behind World Champion Max Verstappen and teammate Lewis Hamilton.
But it’s time for new beginnings, and the Finnish driver couldn’t be more excited. Bottas has quite an eventful vacation ahead of pre-season testing, but he’s proven his devotion by testing out some Alfa Romeo vehicles, especially the Stelvio Quadrifoglio. During his trip to Australia with his girlfriend, Tiffany Cromwell, who is a professional cyclist, he also shared a picture chilling next to a white Stelvio.
Now, he shares a dark grey model, which seemed to be in the driveway of the place he was staying at. It looks like Bottas might be trying to get a feel of the brand. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is powered by a 2.9-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 engine made by Ferrari. Paired up to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, the power unit sends resources to all wheels, delivering 503 horsepower (510 ps) at 6,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) at 2,500 – 5,000 rpm. These figures help the SUV sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 3.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 177 mph (285 kph).
Besides driving the Stelvio Quadrifoglio, the 32-year-old Finnish driver also took the time to learn more about Alfa Romeo’s history and shared several short videos on his Instagram Stories from Museo Storico Alfa Romeo in Milan. He visited the place on January 27 with teammate Guanyu Zhou, China's first F1 driver.
The museum includes a wide variety of the brand’s vehicles, and the ones shown in Bottas’ videos are some 1950-1960s cars, as well as several from the 1910-1930s. He even hopped behind the wheel of a GP Tipo P2 and wrote he “didn’t want to get out.”
We can’t wait to see how he channels this new-found excitement into the upcoming F1 season.
