Dodge Gila Is What an Alfa Romeo Giulia Would Be With a Dodge Badge

Stellantis is making the most of “synergy” among its brands. The latest on that relates to the Alfa Romeo Tonale. Recently presented, the compact SUV was already filmed at the Pomigliano d'Arco factory in its Dodge version. That is allegedly the new Hornet. After reading about it, the rendering artist Theottle wondered about an Alfa Romeo Giulia and even gave it a “rebadged” name: Gila.

49 photos