Dodge Gila Is What an Alfa Romeo Giulia Would Be With a Dodge Badge

Stellantis is making the most of “synergy” among its brands. The latest on that relates to the Alfa Romeo Tonale. Recently presented, the compact SUV was already filmed at the Pomigliano d'Arco factory in its Dodge version. That is allegedly the new Hornet. After reading about it, the rendering artist Theottle wondered about an Alfa Romeo Giulia and even gave it a “rebadged” name: Gila.
Although a Gila monster can be as venomous as a viper, it would not be a fitting name for the imaginary Dodge because it is a slow-moving reptile. The Dodge Gila could eventually give the lizard the taste of speed that would make it a more effective predator.
To turn the Alfa Romeo Giulia into a Dodge, Theottle used a Charger SRT Hellcat. If the Gila ever saw production lines, it would be a smaller car than the American sedan, which would prevent cannibalization. It could even be sold in China, a market that is still fond of sedans. The Hornet would be a more sensible bet in the U.S., thanks to how popular crossovers and SUVs are there.
That would be a fantastic way to save the Giorgio platform. Conceived by a “skunkworks” team of engineers dedicated to delivering an extraordinary platform, it was presented with the Giulia. Ever since, it also reached the Stelvio, the Jeep Grand Cherokee, and the future Maserati Grecale.
If the elements that made Giorgio a remarkable platform could also be applied to an EV architecture, at least some bits of it would survive. Let’s hope the guys that created Giorgio will also work on the STLA Medium and STLA Large – the platforms that will eventually replace the Giulia underpinnings.
Currently, Alfa Romeo seems to need more assistance to stay afloat than Dodge. All Stellantis brands have ten years to prove they can remain in the company’s portfolio. By 2027, Alfa Romeo will be an all-electric brand. If the Tonale helps the brand stay competitive, we may see it delivering more synergies to other Stellantis branches. If it doesn’t, Volkswagen may still be interested in purchasing the Cuore Sportivo, as it said it was in the past.
