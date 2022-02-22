This Mint-Condition 2005 Triumph Rocket III Is yet to Be Taken on Its First Ride

At the time of its debut, this bad boy had the largest engine you could find on a production motorcycle.
Finding a spotless Triumph Rocket III on the second-hand market is one thing, but getting the chance to acquire a zero-mile specimen is an entirely different story. This article’s photo gallery showcases a 2005 model that’s never been ridden, and the first person who gets to take it for a spin could be you!
The unscathed cruiser pictured above is going under the hammer on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, where it will be listed until Wednesday, February 23. For now, the current bid is placed at a very modest 4,300 bones, though it should go without saying that it’s far from meeting the reserve price. Before you check this thing out on the IMA website, we invite you to join us for a quick inspection of its fundamentals.
Triumph’s two-wheeled goliath is put in motion thanks to a massive 2,294cc inline-three mill, with dual overhead camshafts, four valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 8.7:1. When the crank spins at approximately 5,750 rpm, this brutal piece of liquid-cooled machinery is good for up to 140 hp, while an ungodly torque output of 147 pound-feet (200 Nm) will be supplied at 2,500 revs.
The engine’s force is routed to a five-speed gearbox, which keeps the rear wheel in motion by means of an enclosed driveshaft. If you decide to push it to its limit, the Rocket III will obliterate the quarter-mile sprint in 11.7 seconds, before hitting a generous top speed of 135 mph (217 kph).
Suspension duties are managed by 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted forks at the front and dual preload-adjustable shock absorbers at the opposite end. Up north, plentiful stopping power is made possible thanks to a pair of 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and four-piston calipers. At the rear hoop, braking is provided by a 316 mm (12.4 inches) rotor that’s coupled with a two-piston caliper.
