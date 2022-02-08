Triumph TE-1 Electric Motorcycle Breaks Cover in Prototype Form, Packs 174 HP and F1 Tech

Meet the first-ever fully electric prototype pertaining to Project Triumph TE-1, born out of a unique collaboration between Triumph Motorcycles, Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE), Integral Powertrain and WMG.
WAE, spawned from Williams F1 back in 2010, came up with the advanced battery pack fitted to the TE-1 project, featuring dedicated cell packaging for optimum center of gravity. The pack also holds the vehicle control unit, DCDC converter, integrated cooling, a charge port and styled carbon covers.
According to WAE, this powertrain will set new standards for electric bike performance, delivering class-leading power, efficiency, charge times and range. Let’s look at some numbers, shall we?
This bike’s new 15-kWh battery promotes a peak output of 170 kW (228 hp), with a continuous power of 90 kW (120 hp). In turn, this enables the rider to access a peak power of 130 kW (174 hp) with 80 kW (107 hp) of continuous power. The goal was to provide the rider with more electric power and for longer, delivering outstanding performance regardless of how much charge is left in the battery.
Speaking of which, the 360-volt system can also fast-charge the battery from zero to 80% in under 20 minutes. As for the range, an official number has yet to be announced.
“It has been truly exciting to see the progress made during phase 3 of Project Triumph TE-1 with the final prototype motorcycle now going into real life testing. Everyone involved at Triumph is proud to have been part of this innovative British collaboration. Personally, I am thrilled with the results we have already achieved with our partners, and the exciting preview of the potential electric future to come,” said Triumph CEO Nick Bloor.
The TE-1 prototype is currently undergoing final battery level validation and calibration, the result of which should be best-in-class power and energy density targets for the rider, as well as uncompromising performance at low levels of charge.
According to WAE, this powertrain will set new standards for electric bike performance, delivering class-leading power, efficiency, charge times and range. Let’s look at some numbers, shall we?
This bike’s new 15-kWh battery promotes a peak output of 170 kW (228 hp), with a continuous power of 90 kW (120 hp). In turn, this enables the rider to access a peak power of 130 kW (174 hp) with 80 kW (107 hp) of continuous power. The goal was to provide the rider with more electric power and for longer, delivering outstanding performance regardless of how much charge is left in the battery.
Speaking of which, the 360-volt system can also fast-charge the battery from zero to 80% in under 20 minutes. As for the range, an official number has yet to be announced.
“It has been truly exciting to see the progress made during phase 3 of Project Triumph TE-1 with the final prototype motorcycle now going into real life testing. Everyone involved at Triumph is proud to have been part of this innovative British collaboration. Personally, I am thrilled with the results we have already achieved with our partners, and the exciting preview of the potential electric future to come,” said Triumph CEO Nick Bloor.
The TE-1 prototype is currently undergoing final battery level validation and calibration, the result of which should be best-in-class power and energy density targets for the rider, as well as uncompromising performance at low levels of charge.