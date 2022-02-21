There’s Not a Single Imperfection to Be Found on This Low-Mile 2000 Ducati 748

With its voluptuous curves and seamless proportions, the 748 is nothing less than a genuine stunner!
Over the course of its life, the 2000 MY Ducati 748 pictured above has covered less than 9k miles (14,500 km) of tarmac, and it still looks as if it just rolled off the production line. This sexy thing comes equipped with an aftermarket rear fender eliminator kit and youthful timing belts, as well as high-grade exhaust system developed by Termignoni. Otherwise, Bologna’s fiend retains its factory configuration.
The Duc is brought to life thanks to a liquid-cooled Desmoquattro L-twin mill that boasts eight valves, dual overhead cams and a displacement of 748cc. At around 11,000 wailing revs per minute, this nasty animal can feed a maximum power output figure of 98 horses to a six-speed gearbox, which is linked to the bike’s rear wheel through a drive chain.
As soon as the tachometer hits 9,000 rpm, the fuel-injected titan will go about delivering up to 55 pound-feet (75 Nm) of torque. This force allows its bearer to be catapulted from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.4 asphalt-wrinkling seconds, before plateauing at a blistering top speed of 150 mph (241 kph). In addition, the 748 prides itself with a respectable quarter-mile time of 11.8 ticks.
Ducati’s phenom is constructed using a steel trellis skeleton, whose front end is supported by 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down Showa forks. At the opposite pole, the mechanical stallion rests on a single piggyback shock absorber that provides 130 mm (5.1 inches) of wheel travel.
Finally, braking duties are handled by an assortment of Brembo goodies at both ends. This untarnished 748 is waiting to change hands as we speak, and you’ve only got until tomorrow afternoon (February 22) to place your bids at no reserve on Bring A Trailer. For the time being, one would need less than six grand to top the highest bid, which is currently placed at 5,100 bucks.
