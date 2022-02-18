Ducati XDiavel Nera Is What Happens When Poltrona Frau Gets Involved in Bike Design

If you’re into interior design, then the name Poltrona Frau might speak volumes. The Italian company, around since the early 1910s, has sort of become the standard for high-end furniture and is presently making some fine sofas, armchairs, or stools, among others.
One division of the company, aptly called Interiors in Motion, is in charge with making leather interiors for cars (mostly for Alfa Romeo, Lancia and Fiat, but also Audi, Land Rover, Porsche or Volkswagen), airplanes, yachts, and even trains.
As of this week, the name Poltrona Frau will to a degree be associated with motorcycle making as well, after Ducati asked it to help design a special (and limited) version of the XDiavel called Nera.
Nera is the Italian word for “black,” and that is made extremely obvious by the black-on-black (gloss and matte) appearance of the two-wheeler. Sure, it has no actual interior the Poltrona Frau division could work its magic on, but the bike does have a seat, and that’s where work was focused.
The seat is made in something called Pelle Frau, a soft natural leather, and is offered in five color choices, namely Siam Red, Steel Blue, Cemento, India and Selva. No matter the choice, it comes with a series of engraved Xs, to remind one of what they’re riding.
No mechanical modifications were made to the base XDiavel, and we still get the Testastretta 1262 engine in the frame, rated at 160 hp. We also get a 240 mm wide tire at the rear, full-LED with DRL lights, and the usual complement of safety features, including ABS and Brembo brakes.
Ducati will make just 500 units of the XDiavel Nera, and they’ll become available in March for prices that have not been disclosed. Each bike will be shipped with a key ring and a matching document holder, and optionally with a dedicated jet helmet.
