DeMar DeRozan’s Conspicuous Range Rover Is Straight Outta Compton

The fourth-generation Range Rover has proven to be Land Rover’s most successful model among professional athletes, actors and various other celebrities. Compared to its predecessor, it offered significantly better materials inside, better over comfort, improved performance and better reliability.
In terms of performance, it weighed less than the third-gen model, and you could easily get one with over 500 hp if you didn’t mind spending flagship SUV money. Of course, most Range Rover buyers wouldn’t even bat an eye.
Speaking of owners, we just found out that this dual-tone white and black example belonged (maybe it still does) to none other than NBA superstar DeMar DeRozan. The former Toronto Raptor, now with the Chicago Bulls, obviously couldn’t leave well enough alone, so he asked Dreamworks Motorsports to wave a magic wand over his luxury SUV.
The modifications aren’t exactly extensive, as the only highlights worth mentioning are the black wheels and the custom sound system installed in the trunk. The system features the number 10 and the word ‘Comp’ underneath the subwoofers.
Why 10? That used to be DeRozan’s number back when he played for the Toronto Raptors. He also used it subsequently when he suited up for the San Antonio Spurs. Today, his Bulls uniform features the number 11. As for ‘Comp’, that’s a nod to his childhood. DeRozan grew up in Compton, California, went to high school there and then attended USC (University of Southern California).
He often spoke about how difficult it was growing up in an area that’s known for not being very safe, which is something that has affected him in his adult life too. DeRozan is now an advocate for sufferers of depression.
As for his taste in cars, aside from this Range Rover, we've actually seen him (on social media) posing next to a G 63 Mercedes truck, a 1996 Chevy Impala SS and a Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye.
