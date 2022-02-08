2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale Unveiled, It Can Have Up to 275 Horsepower

Alfa Romeo has officially unveiled the Tonale, its latest model. The Italian-born crossover is now the smallest model in the company's lineup, which should help the Milanese marque obtain better sales figures in the coming years. It is also the first plug-in hybrid offered by Alfa Romeo, and an all-electric version will follow.
From a design perspective, the Tonale does not surprise those who have seen the concept vehicle from 2019. Those who have already seen the leaked images of the Tonale are not surprised, either. The front end comes with six light units, like the SZ Zagato or Proteo Concept cars.
The rear of the Tonale features a similarly designed set of taillights, while the star of the profile is the Teledial wheel, available in 17-, 18-, 19-, and 20-inch flavors. That is right, Alfa Romeo offers four sizes for its legendary model of alloy wheels. It may seem a bit too much, but at least you have where to choose from, right?
On the inside, there is a new DNA drive mode selector, a fully digital gauge cluster, and a 10,25-inch multimedia screen. The latter comes with over-the-air updates and integrates Amazon Alexa, among other features. The cockpit is designed in pure Alfa Romeo fashion, which means there is a sporty look, with a dash of retro-styled touches.
The steering wheel is similar to the one found on the Giulia and Stelvio, and the massive aluminum gearshift paddles are also present behind it. The company has decided against eliminating all the buttons on the steering wheel or center console, so you will still be able to adjust things without looking at a screen or finger-surfing through complex menus. Our hats are tipped for offering this, but only if they manage to provide stellar ergonomics (pun intended).
The Tonale will be offered in mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions on all markets where it will be sold. The North American and Middle Eastern markets will be able to order the Tonale with a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine that provides 256 horsepower, Q4 all-wheel-drive, and a nine-speed automatic transmission (with torque converter). No manual transmissions are offered in the range, regardless of market or version.
European customers will not be offered that version, but they will be able to get a 1.6-liter diesel variant with 130 horsepower and a six-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission, but only with a front-wheel-drive configuration.
Those interested in the most powerful version available will have to opt for a plug-in hybrid version with up to 275 horsepower on tap, along with the all-wheel drive. This variant is estimated to be able to provide an all-electric drive for up to 50 miles (80 km) in urban environments.
kWh battery, which will be enough for an estimated range of over 60 kilometers (37 miles) in all-electric mode on the combined cycle.
Charging the battery from a 7.4 kW wall charger will take two and a half hours. When performance is concerned, Alfa Romeo announces a 0-62 mph (100 kph) time of just 6.2 seconds, which the brand claims is the best in its class.
The base model comes with 130 horsepower from a 1.5-liter unit that has a belt-operated starter-generator unit mated to it so that it can form a 48V mild-hybrid setup. This version will only be available with front-wheel drive and a seven-speed hybrid automatic dual-clutch transmission.
The engine for the plug-in hybrid has been designed to operate in this role, and it operates in the Miller cycle. The second mild hybrid in the range is based on a 1.5-liter gasoline engine, but with a variable geometry turbocharger and other small modifications to help it provide 160 horsepower. Front-wheel drive and the seven-speed dual-clutch unit, are also standard on this model.
Alfa Romeo's Tonale will be launched in June 2022 across Europe, and it will be available in other markets as well by the end of this year. As a world-first, the Italians have also prepared an NFT for each vehicle, which is meant to record each stage of the vehicle's life from the moment it is ordered (if the customer agrees, of course). The idea is to provide extra value when the car will be sold on the second-hand market, as the blockchain service records cannot be faked.
The rear of the Tonale features a similarly designed set of taillights, while the star of the profile is the Teledial wheel, available in 17-, 18-, 19-, and 20-inch flavors. That is right, Alfa Romeo offers four sizes for its legendary model of alloy wheels. It may seem a bit too much, but at least you have where to choose from, right?
On the inside, there is a new DNA drive mode selector, a fully digital gauge cluster, and a 10,25-inch multimedia screen. The latter comes with over-the-air updates and integrates Amazon Alexa, among other features. The cockpit is designed in pure Alfa Romeo fashion, which means there is a sporty look, with a dash of retro-styled touches.
The steering wheel is similar to the one found on the Giulia and Stelvio, and the massive aluminum gearshift paddles are also present behind it. The company has decided against eliminating all the buttons on the steering wheel or center console, so you will still be able to adjust things without looking at a screen or finger-surfing through complex menus. Our hats are tipped for offering this, but only if they manage to provide stellar ergonomics (pun intended).
The Tonale will be offered in mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions on all markets where it will be sold. The North American and Middle Eastern markets will be able to order the Tonale with a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine that provides 256 horsepower, Q4 all-wheel-drive, and a nine-speed automatic transmission (with torque converter). No manual transmissions are offered in the range, regardless of market or version.
European customers will not be offered that version, but they will be able to get a 1.6-liter diesel variant with 130 horsepower and a six-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission, but only with a front-wheel-drive configuration.
Those interested in the most powerful version available will have to opt for a plug-in hybrid version with up to 275 horsepower on tap, along with the all-wheel drive. This variant is estimated to be able to provide an all-electric drive for up to 50 miles (80 km) in urban environments.
kWh battery, which will be enough for an estimated range of over 60 kilometers (37 miles) in all-electric mode on the combined cycle.
Charging the battery from a 7.4 kW wall charger will take two and a half hours. When performance is concerned, Alfa Romeo announces a 0-62 mph (100 kph) time of just 6.2 seconds, which the brand claims is the best in its class.
The base model comes with 130 horsepower from a 1.5-liter unit that has a belt-operated starter-generator unit mated to it so that it can form a 48V mild-hybrid setup. This version will only be available with front-wheel drive and a seven-speed hybrid automatic dual-clutch transmission.
The engine for the plug-in hybrid has been designed to operate in this role, and it operates in the Miller cycle. The second mild hybrid in the range is based on a 1.5-liter gasoline engine, but with a variable geometry turbocharger and other small modifications to help it provide 160 horsepower. Front-wheel drive and the seven-speed dual-clutch unit, are also standard on this model.
Alfa Romeo's Tonale will be launched in June 2022 across Europe, and it will be available in other markets as well by the end of this year. As a world-first, the Italians have also prepared an NFT for each vehicle, which is meant to record each stage of the vehicle's life from the moment it is ordered (if the customer agrees, of course). The idea is to provide extra value when the car will be sold on the second-hand market, as the blockchain service records cannot be faked.