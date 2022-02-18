Alfa Romeo Giulia Wagon Morphs GTA Into Epic, Track-Focused CGI Grocery Getter

Everyone with a passion for Italian thoroughbreds currently only has eyes for the metamorphosis-bringing Tonale compact crossover SUV. Alas, some want to stand out in the Alfa Romeo crowd.
If only virtually. So, logically, the focus is on Alfa Romeo’s first brand-new product in years. It recently arrived officially with up to 275 horsepower and a sustainable (hybrid and PHEV) ethos. However, the new Tonale design language clearly also gave automotive virtual artists a few ideas.
We have no idea if the pixel master better known as j.b.cars on social media has also cooked up a very appealing Tonale-to-Giulia transformation, just like someone did with an unofficial 2024 Giulia GTAm upgrade. After all, this CGI project only has the rear three-quarters POV, so we really cannot be sure what occurred at the front.
However, we can still presume this digital content creator is not obsessed with making everything about Tonale across the Stellantis family. Instead, the CGI expert opted to play with Giulia conventions by giving it a stunning, digital station wagon body. This is not something entirely out of the ordinary for anyone watching our rendering reel, as we have always relished such sporty family-oriented transformations.
Even better, this Alfa Romeo Giulia Wagon has been imagined to stand one limited-edition level above the ubiquitous Quadrifoglio. So, instead of a normal Giulia, the base inspiration came from the GTA/GTAm series. Naturally, since we are dealing with a special model produced in a mere 500 units, a Giulia GTA Wagon is more than impossible.
Alas, that has not stopped the virtual artist from imagining one. Presumably with the 533-horsepower twin-turbo V6 engine. And looking entirely capable of melting away any supermarket ice cream as the owner seemingly forgot all about the groceries. Because he/she decided that a quick visit to the local track was a way better alternative than simply getting home...
We have no idea if the pixel master better known as j.b.cars on social media has also cooked up a very appealing Tonale-to-Giulia transformation, just like someone did with an unofficial 2024 Giulia GTAm upgrade. After all, this CGI project only has the rear three-quarters POV, so we really cannot be sure what occurred at the front.
However, we can still presume this digital content creator is not obsessed with making everything about Tonale across the Stellantis family. Instead, the CGI expert opted to play with Giulia conventions by giving it a stunning, digital station wagon body. This is not something entirely out of the ordinary for anyone watching our rendering reel, as we have always relished such sporty family-oriented transformations.
Even better, this Alfa Romeo Giulia Wagon has been imagined to stand one limited-edition level above the ubiquitous Quadrifoglio. So, instead of a normal Giulia, the base inspiration came from the GTA/GTAm series. Naturally, since we are dealing with a special model produced in a mere 500 units, a Giulia GTA Wagon is more than impossible.
Alas, that has not stopped the virtual artist from imagining one. Presumably with the 533-horsepower twin-turbo V6 engine. And looking entirely capable of melting away any supermarket ice cream as the owner seemingly forgot all about the groceries. Because he/she decided that a quick visit to the local track was a way better alternative than simply getting home...