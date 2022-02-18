Ghastly 2022 DMC DeLorean EV Mixes Cybertruck, C8 Stingray, and Z Digital Cues

Some four decades ago, a certain car model notable for its Giorgetto Giugiaro, gullwing doors, and brushed stainless steel parts was enjoying a noticeably short lease of life. Then, a few years later, fame struck.
It was, of course, the 1981-1983 DMC DeLorean (DMC-12), a sports car that looked way better than it performed. Still, it has easily amassed one of the biggest cult followings thanks to its central time machine feature in the Back to the Future media franchise.
The company soon went extinct but has been famously resurrected since 1995 in Humble, Texas. Now a Lone Star state dweller, the current DeLorean Motor Company has wandered about building DMC-12 replicas for years. And, just recently, we heard promises of a brand-new car, complete with EV power.
Right now, it is anyone’s guess how it will look like. We do know, after a quick teaser, that it will keep the signature gullwing doors. And that Italdesign, along with former Karma Automotive executives, is also involved. However, the murky details have never stopped automotive virtual artists from imagining the possible outcome ahead of time.
Case in point. Kleber Silva, a Barueri, Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, has probably taken notice of the new DMC DeLorean EV to come. Now baptized as DeLorean DMC 22 EV, this unofficial take on the new model sure is a hodgepodge of disparate CGI elements.
Frankly, this is not the first time this pixel master has taken us to the hoosgow with a disastrous transformation. We really should not have remembered that one time when a Buick Malibu Cross Chevy SUV Coupe seemed like a dirt-poor BMW X6 wannabee. Simply because it gave us CGI nightmares.
Well, this one is probably also going to live a foul taste after witnessing its harrowing CGI details. And, according to the author, it is not just a new DeLorean. Instead, it also mixes a Cybertruck base with disparate elements from innocent sports cars, like Nissan’s Z and the C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray.
