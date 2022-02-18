Wide, Low Shelby GT350 Is Proper Vintage in CGI Matte Army Green and Copper

Born as a high-performance variant of the original Ford Mustang, the Shelby GT350 was first to help Ford understand what muscle cars all were about. Still, it remained small, nimble, and light.
Often called “Cobras” because of Shelby America’s affinity with the Ford-powered U.S. version of the AC Cars two-seat sports car, Mustang Shelby GT350s came before the mighty GT500. As such, it would only be natural for some people to give it a top priority when it comes to a possible restomod build project.
Just in case someone is sitting on top of a Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 body/chassis and has no idea what to do with it, here’s Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, giving us a potential solution. One that clearly shows why he loves classic muscle cars so much.
Fans of his automotive virtual channel already know this pixel master is no stranger to anything from the 1960s. We have seen C10s, Chevy Nova SS projects, Camaros, and even an Electric Blue Datsun 240Z that looked decidedly naughty, complete with a CGI taillight message that said it all.
However, it seems that as far as Fords are concerned, he mostly favors third-generation Fox Body Mustang digital creations. So, this original Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 is a welcome change of virtual pace if you ask us. Especially since the feisty coupe keeps the classic Shelby atmosphere even as it goes through a complete restomod transformation.
The usual slammed and widebody aerodynamic kit suspects are also present. But, on this occasion, they are just integral – if major – parts of the complete CGI puzzle. One that also includes very cool details such as the Matte Army Green shade, copper deep-dish aftermarket wheels, or the LED treatment.
Not at all exaggerated, just like the author says, and we also subscribe to his opinion that it would be great to one day see this vintage design come true...
Just in case someone is sitting on top of a Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 body/chassis and has no idea what to do with it, here’s Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, giving us a potential solution. One that clearly shows why he loves classic muscle cars so much.
Fans of his automotive virtual channel already know this pixel master is no stranger to anything from the 1960s. We have seen C10s, Chevy Nova SS projects, Camaros, and even an Electric Blue Datsun 240Z that looked decidedly naughty, complete with a CGI taillight message that said it all.
However, it seems that as far as Fords are concerned, he mostly favors third-generation Fox Body Mustang digital creations. So, this original Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 is a welcome change of virtual pace if you ask us. Especially since the feisty coupe keeps the classic Shelby atmosphere even as it goes through a complete restomod transformation.
The usual slammed and widebody aerodynamic kit suspects are also present. But, on this occasion, they are just integral – if major – parts of the complete CGI puzzle. One that also includes very cool details such as the Matte Army Green shade, copper deep-dish aftermarket wheels, or the LED treatment.
Not at all exaggerated, just like the author says, and we also subscribe to his opinion that it would be great to one day see this vintage design come true...