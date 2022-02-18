Paris Hilton Celebrates 41st Birthday on Board Expensive Yacht

Paris Hilton loves expensive (and pink, right?) stuff. She has been flaunting a lavish lifestyle all her life. And she couldn’t have done it any differently for her 41st birthday. Now she shares a lot of videos and pictures from on board a luxurious yacht.
Paris Hilton is ringing in her 41st birthday and she has celebratory pictures to prove it. The socialite has shared several short videos from the time she spent on board an expensive yacht and some pictures of herself in an animal-print bikini.
The short videos on her Instagram Stories posted on February 17 show the very elegantly designed salon of the yacht, with a beige couch, warm colors, and fluffy pillows. Plus, a lot of “Happy Birthday” decorations to mark her birthday.
Paris didn’t specify the name of the vessel she traveled on, or her destination, simply captioning it: “Paradise,” but it’s definitely a sunny destination like Bali or St. Barts.
Her husband had decorated the yacht with a lot of pictures from their happy moments, which shows the two might have spent Valentine’s Day on the ship.
The short stories show that there were a lot of amenities on board to make the birthday girl as comfortable as it gets, with different seating areas, inside or out on the deck, and several sunbeds.
"Birthday Girl in Paradise," Hilton captioned the Instagram post. "Thank you for all the birthday wishes!” then she added her catchphrase “#ThatsHot” and “#BirthdayQueen."
Paris celebrated her special day with her new husband, Carter Reum, whom she married in November in a three-day wedding extravaganza, followed by an extensive honeymoon. She also called it the “best birthday ever,” showing the gifts she received from Reum, which were all from Chanel.
She also received a lot of birthday wishes from fellow celebrities, including her close friend, Kim Kardashian, and Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner. A yacht, a sunny destination, and some time off truly are paradise-like.
The short videos on her Instagram Stories posted on February 17 show the very elegantly designed salon of the yacht, with a beige couch, warm colors, and fluffy pillows. Plus, a lot of “Happy Birthday” decorations to mark her birthday.
Paris didn’t specify the name of the vessel she traveled on, or her destination, simply captioning it: “Paradise,” but it’s definitely a sunny destination like Bali or St. Barts.
Her husband had decorated the yacht with a lot of pictures from their happy moments, which shows the two might have spent Valentine’s Day on the ship.
The short stories show that there were a lot of amenities on board to make the birthday girl as comfortable as it gets, with different seating areas, inside or out on the deck, and several sunbeds.
"Birthday Girl in Paradise," Hilton captioned the Instagram post. "Thank you for all the birthday wishes!” then she added her catchphrase “#ThatsHot” and “#BirthdayQueen."
Paris celebrated her special day with her new husband, Carter Reum, whom she married in November in a three-day wedding extravaganza, followed by an extensive honeymoon. She also called it the “best birthday ever,” showing the gifts she received from Reum, which were all from Chanel.
She also received a lot of birthday wishes from fellow celebrities, including her close friend, Kim Kardashian, and Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner. A yacht, a sunny destination, and some time off truly are paradise-like.