Paris Hilton Drives Kim Petras to the VMAs, in Yet Another Bubblegum Pink Car

Paris Hilton could be the poster girl for “how to get even richer and more famous, when you’re born rich and famous”. It seems that everything she does turns to gold, whether she’s launching her video biography or starring in her own cooking show (to name just some of her most recent projects). Not only that, but Paris has also maintained her iconic status when it comes to style and fashion, throughout the years.One of her trademarks is, undoubtedly, the color pink, which shows up almost aggressively in her outfits, accessories and cars. Yes, the famous socialite is known for her outrageously glam, “girly” cars. She showed that once again this past weekend, when she arrived at the 2021 VMAs in a pink convertible MINI Cooper with neon green accents.It wasn’t a regular appearance, either. Paris actually drove her friend, Kim Petras, to the event pre-show where she was scheduled to perform. The German-born pop artist seems to match her friend’s appetite for notoriety and over-the-top style choices. Sporting a black latex mask and an ornate dress, Kim definitely looked striking next to the glittering Paris Hilton, who didn’t stray away from the Barbie-inspired style she’s known for.Paris’s fans on social media got to admire images of the unusual arrival, posted by the famous socialite herself, but the MINI Cooper didn’t get too much time in the spotlight. In her classic style, Paris referred to it simply as “this cute pink convertible”. It looks like the Mini can’t hold a candle to her infamous pink Bentley Continental GT with rhinestones.