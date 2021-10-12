Ed Bolian Unloads Awesome 15-Car Collection to Buy “Something Really Crazy”

Something wicked this way comes. Strike that, it’s “something really crazy” and it will soon be joining the garage of Ed Bolian, the VIN Wiki founder, popular YouTuber and passionate car collector.
When it does, the garage will be empty, because Bolian is unloading his 15-car collection online. The announcement came a couple of days ago, with the mention that everything must go – which later proved inaccurate, since some items have since been withdrawn from the sale.
Bolian isn’t just a popular YouTuber: he’s a passionate collector with a taste for the most eccentric, whether that means salvaged or celebrity cars, rare items and restoration projects. He never made a secret of how he considers the lost McLaren F1, chassis #39, which used to belong to infamous drug lord El Chapo and has been lost for the past two decades, the most desirable car ever, and that he’d be willing to sell off everything to get his hands on it.
Bolian’s hunt for El Chapo’s McLaren is widely documented. He called it the treasure hunt of a lifetime, both because of the challenges in tracking it down and what it would entail to take it out of Mexico and possibly into the U.S., where he’d risk having it seized by authorities. Still, it’s the only McLaren F1 Bolian could ever afford, and he once said he’d even consider sending it to Europe and driving it there only, just so he could call it his own.
And this brings us to his lot sale. It includes the infamous Paris Hilton-owned 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, a 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia, a rebuilt 2006 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder, a 2007 Ferrari 599 HGTE, a 2002 Mercedes S55 AMG, a 2008 Porsche Cayenne S, and a 1999 Porsche Carrera X51 Aero, all of which sold right away, well over asking price. His Cannonball Run record-setting 2004 Mercedes-Benz CL55 AMG is still up for grabs, if you have some $200K lying around.
Bolian ended up keeping a 201X Lamborghini that he calls the “unrevealed cheapest functional Lambo in the world,” a 2007 Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 Coupe, and the perfect wife car, 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL63, which his wife has decided on keeping.
In January this year, Bolian recounted an attempt to scam him out of $2.5 million with the promise of getting El Chapo’s McLaren F1. This is when he admitted to considering selling his fleet to raise the money. With that on the record, his followers and fellow car enthusiasts believe this is the “something really crazy” he wants to buy: he’s finally tracked down the F1, has been in contact with whoever has it, and is raising money for it. When and if that happens, you can count on a most entertaining story.
