5 El Chapo Family Throws Massive Christmas Party, Gives Away Cars and Electronics

4 The Never-Ending Quest for the El Chapo McLaren F1 and a $2.5 Million Scam

2 Paris Hilton’s Former Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Gets $34,565 Worth of Servicing

1 The Lake-Drowned 2006 Bugatti Veyron Has Been Found, Is Officially Coming Back

More on this:

Ed Bolian Unloads Awesome 15-Car Collection to Buy “Something Really Crazy”

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.