Stunning 239-Foot Titania to Star as Princess Diana and Dodi’s Yacht in Drama Series

Before Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, or Beyonce and Jay-Z, Princess Diana and Dodi Al-Fayed were the most famous couple spotted by the paparazzi on board a luxurious superyacht. That yacht will forever be remembered, just like the couple with a tragic ending.
One of the most beautiful yachts today, called Titania, will make an appearance in the most recent series based on Princess Diana’s life, as that famous superyacht. According to Boat International, Lurssen’s Titania will “star” as the yacht formerly owned by Dodi’s father, the Egyptian businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed.
Netflix is currently filming the fifth season of its successful drama The Crown, inspired by the Royal Family. The infamous, tragic accident that caused the death of Princess Diana and her partner at the time, Dodi, will represent this season’s climax. Prior to that, the scenes where the two lovers enjoyed their vacation on board Dodi’s yacht will remind the audience of the affair that made headlines at the time.
It was the summer of 1997 when the Princess and Dodi spent a holiday in St Tropez, on board Jonikal (now known as Bash), before being killed in a car crash, just a few months later.
Titania is reportedly a bit longer than the original Italian Codecasa yacht, but no doubt equally impressive. At almost 240 feet (73 meters), the Lurssen ship boasts two stunning master suites, a VIP cabin and four double cabins, all featuring elegant marble bathrooms and premium entertainment systems. Built in 2006, Titania was refitted in 2018. The generous interior space is centered around the elevator located in the beautiful foyer.
Like all superyachts, Titania includes some of the most impressive massage rooms, gyms and sea-level beach clubs, plus a large jacuzzi with an additional bar, on the pool deck. To top it all off, the sky lounge welcomes the guests on board with a drop-down cinema.
This majestic yacht can currently be chartered for $565,000 per week, but after it will appear in The Crown, we can expect these rates to skyrocket.
