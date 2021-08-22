Paris Hilton Would Rather Ride an e-Scooter Than Walk Inside Her Home

3 Paris Hilton Still Has the Pink Bentley Continental With Diamante Dashboard, FYI

You know you’re rich when your house is so big you feel exhausted by simply walking from bedroom to the kitchen to get a snack. Count on Paris Hilton to come up with an elegant solution to such a nasty problem. 6 photos



So here she is, offering a look inside at her glamorous life at the Slivington Manor in Beverly Hills, where she does what she calls “sliving.” Sliving, like the infamous catchphrase “That’s hot!,” is a very Paris thing, a portmanteau of “slaying” and “killing it” and “living your best life.”



Apparently, sliving implies not having to walk anymore, which can come especially in handy if you live inside a sprawling manse where, as noted above, you’d get sore feet by simply walking from room to room. Much



One of Paris’ most recent Instagram posts shows her riding an Inokim e-scooter around her house, with the caption implying she does that on the regular. The video is most likely sponcon, seeing how she’s wearing a sparkly blue dress and she’s riding a matching scooter. She wore that same dress while in New York for an appearance on Jimmy Fallon this week, and the chances of Paris wearing the same outfit in two separate cities are absurd.



So, yes, this is a sponcon. But it does speak to the reality of one-percenters, where they get to scoot around their own homes because they’re so vast that the effort of traversing them is too much. At the very least, Paris is doing it in a very on-brand way, with a matching scooter; you wouldn’t expect any less from the woman who



Speaking of scooters, Inokim holds the 2018 RedDot award in design and delivers a wide range of models, from the mini for the daily commute to the beast for rough riding, all of them with suspension, solid range, and top speed and performance. If you’re going to be sliving, you might as well do it on an Inokim, right?



Mimi also did sliving back in the day.







Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.