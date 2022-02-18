Big Pharma Millionaire Parting With His Luxury Yacht Created by a Famous Designer

As recent reports in the superyacht industry have shown, this particular sector has bounced back quickly after sales have slowed down due to the pandemic, and continues to thrive. Young tech entrepreneurs are interested in investing in luxury toys such as yachts, while long-term millionaire owners are ready to move on to even bigger ones, parting with their previous dreamboats.
Millionaires come in many shapes and forms, but one thing they seem to have in common is their appreciation for the finer things in life, and this includes lavish vacations onboard stunning vessels. Zafer Toksoz is no exception. The Turkish millionaire who owns a prosperous Group involved in several businesses, mostly pharma-related, enjoyed many vacations onboard the beautiful Panakeia, before deciding that it was time to put it on the market.
Although not a young vessel (it was delivered in 2008), Panakeia underwent a complete refit recently, in 2018, so it’s ready for a new chapter in its history. At 147 feet (45 meters), it’s not a very large boat, but it boasts an impressive volume for its size, and a very spacious layout. With a naval architecture by Astondoa, and built by Astilleros, the three-decked yacht is perfect for family cruising, with enough room for up to ten guests, in five staterooms.
Panakeia’s most impressive feature is its interior design, signed by the world-famous Cristiano Gatto. These luxurious living spaces include a generous master suite with its own sauna and jacuzzi, and a mirror-style salon with L-shaped sofas, both on the main deck. Guests can enjoy several indoor-outdoor dining areas and a beautiful sundeck with a raised jacuzzi, a full bar plus BBQ, and modern water toys.
Cruising at 12 knots (13.8 mph/22 kph), Panakeia can also reach shallow ports and islands, thanks to its low draft of seven feet (2.1 meters). Its range is also quite impressive, adding up to 4,500 nautical miles (5,178 miles/8,300 km).
This beautiful yacht is up for grabs, with an asking price of $12.3 million (€10.9 million), according to the Northrop and Johnson listing. Despite its age, connoisseurs will still appreciate its luxury pedigree.
