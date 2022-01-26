U.S. Automotive Tycoon Parting With His $38 Million Luxury Yacht, a Performance Beast

We’ve said it before, but millionaires and superyachts go together like a horse and carriage. An automotive industry tycoon, in particular, would be one to appreciate the craftsmanship and performance of a luxury toy intended for ocean crossings. And this discrete American dealership king sure did.
Some millionaires like to flex their good fortune, while others prefer to stay away from the public spotlight. Terry Taylor would have all the reasons to brag, as he is unofficially considered America’s largest private owner of automotive dealerships, owning between 100 to 200 of them. A few years ago, media sources claimed the number was 115. What’s certain is that his company, Automotive Management Services, is one of the most successful ones in the industry, and one of the top Florida businesses.
The beautiful Mie Elise II wasn’t custom-built for Taylor, but he took a liking to the 197-foot (60 meters) American-made superyacht, with a classic, wood interior. Some might not be attracted to this interior decorating style, but its luxury is undeniable, displaying mahogany and madrone paneling, white marble floors, and silk carpets in neutral tones.
Although quite a venerable boat (delivered in 2012), Mia Elise II boasts an impressive volume and performance. A9 916 GT, it boasts the volume of two 164-foot (50 meters) yachts. With a 9-foot (2.8. meters) draft, it’s one of the biggest yachts in the world able to access the Bahamas.
And its performance has been put to the test multiple times – according to the seller, Fraser Yachts, this superyacht has crosses the Atlantic at least 12 times, over the past seven years. Mia Elise II can also hit a maximum speed of 15 knots (17 mph/27.7 kph), and is equipped with zero-speed stabilizers, for optimum comfort.
A jacuzzi, a sauna, and a gym are the perfect spots for relaxation, as well as a classic-style library onboard. The family-friendly master suite includes his and her bathrooms, plus a study that can be converted into an extra cabin. Also located on the owner’s deck are a kids’ room, a VIP stateroom, and a luxurious sky lounge.
Having benefitted from a recent refit, and packed with fun water toys, the Mia Elise II is ready to take another millionaire on transatlantic journeys, as the dealership king is willing to part with it for $38 million. A steep price, considering the yacht’s age, but one that matches its performance and elegant look.
The beautiful Mie Elise II wasn’t custom-built for Taylor, but he took a liking to the 197-foot (60 meters) American-made superyacht, with a classic, wood interior. Some might not be attracted to this interior decorating style, but its luxury is undeniable, displaying mahogany and madrone paneling, white marble floors, and silk carpets in neutral tones.
Although quite a venerable boat (delivered in 2012), Mia Elise II boasts an impressive volume and performance. A9 916 GT, it boasts the volume of two 164-foot (50 meters) yachts. With a 9-foot (2.8. meters) draft, it’s one of the biggest yachts in the world able to access the Bahamas.
And its performance has been put to the test multiple times – according to the seller, Fraser Yachts, this superyacht has crosses the Atlantic at least 12 times, over the past seven years. Mia Elise II can also hit a maximum speed of 15 knots (17 mph/27.7 kph), and is equipped with zero-speed stabilizers, for optimum comfort.
A jacuzzi, a sauna, and a gym are the perfect spots for relaxation, as well as a classic-style library onboard. The family-friendly master suite includes his and her bathrooms, plus a study that can be converted into an extra cabin. Also located on the owner’s deck are a kids’ room, a VIP stateroom, and a luxurious sky lounge.
Having benefitted from a recent refit, and packed with fun water toys, the Mia Elise II is ready to take another millionaire on transatlantic journeys, as the dealership king is willing to part with it for $38 million. A steep price, considering the yacht’s age, but one that matches its performance and elegant look.