The Italian Sea Group Closes Deal on Mouth-Watering 269-Foot Superyacht Dubbed Skyfall

What do some people end up doing once they hit the jackpot? Buy a superyacht, that's what. For example, Admiral, a brand under The Italian Sea Group umbrella, has announced the sale of yet another superyacht project, the freshly revealed Galileo 82. However, once completed, it'll be dubbed Project Skyfall. I'm not sure "Project" will appear on the side of the ship.
The sale was carried out by a middle-man used by some of the biggest brands in the business, FGI Yacht Group. Based out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, this crew has facilitated deals like a few before.
While the owner has remained anonymous in all reports found, they own multiple yachts and finally chose The Italian Sea Group to make their dream a reality. Time to see what the summer of 2025 has in store for international waters.
Just to start things off, the owner will be receiving a ship with a length of 82 m (269 ft) and a bean of 13.3 m (43.6 ft). According to the builder's website, these dimensions give way to lounges coming in with over 100 sq m (1,076 sq ft) of space and filled with luxuries I personally can't imagine. Think about that for a moment.
yachting greatness. Skyfall will feature VIP cabins for up to 12 guests and quarters for 28 crew members. The owner probably has hit their own deck. Sure enough, one entire deck spanning more than 130 sq m (1,399 sq ft) is dedicated to the owner.
Don't worry; the fun continues. Guests will find a gym, beach club, spa center, massage room, and get this, an underwater cinema lounge. Don't ask me how that last one works; I'm just the messenger. There's really no need to mention that even three swimming pools will guests unwind.
Since no specs have been revealed, all we have are the images in the gallery to guide us through this machine. Overall, we can count five decks composed of a steel hull and aluminum superstructure. It's not yet revealed if anyone outside Admiral handled the exterior styling, but whoever did, the result is, as Admiral likes to say, "a work of art."
Since the owner has been searching for three years for someone to make this dream happen, the styling might just be from the owner's mind, with a little help, of course. Then there's the fact that Admiral hasn't revealed any images of Skyfall, but since it will closely resemble the Galileo 80 seen in the gallery, this is all the builder has released.
From here, you can enter Skyfall or take the lateral staircases to the main deck above. This deck reveals the largest pool on the ship and plenty of lounge space around it. Then, it's on to the mysterious interior we may never have access to.
The deck above shows a small suspended jacuzzi that looks aft, alfresco dining, exterior lounges, and what may be the owner's loft. The final deck greets guests with a sky lounge ready with a bar, while the bow of Skyfall appears to be home to more exterior lounge space and a helicopter pad.
Everything else remains a mystery, for the time being anyway. There's also no mention of how much was dished out for this machine to become a reality. Personally, I hope I can get in touch with the owner of this ship and make something happen, in 2025 anyway.
The sale was carried out by a middle-man used by some of the biggest brands in the business, FGI Yacht Group. Based out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, this crew has facilitated deals like a few before.
While the owner has remained anonymous in all reports found, they own multiple yachts and finally chose The Italian Sea Group to make their dream a reality. Time to see what the summer of 2025 has in store for international waters.
Just to start things off, the owner will be receiving a ship with a length of 82 m (269 ft) and a bean of 13.3 m (43.6 ft). According to the builder's website, these dimensions give way to lounges coming in with over 100 sq m (1,076 sq ft) of space and filled with luxuries I personally can't imagine. Think about that for a moment.
yachting greatness. Skyfall will feature VIP cabins for up to 12 guests and quarters for 28 crew members. The owner probably has hit their own deck. Sure enough, one entire deck spanning more than 130 sq m (1,399 sq ft) is dedicated to the owner.
Don't worry; the fun continues. Guests will find a gym, beach club, spa center, massage room, and get this, an underwater cinema lounge. Don't ask me how that last one works; I'm just the messenger. There's really no need to mention that even three swimming pools will guests unwind.
Since no specs have been revealed, all we have are the images in the gallery to guide us through this machine. Overall, we can count five decks composed of a steel hull and aluminum superstructure. It's not yet revealed if anyone outside Admiral handled the exterior styling, but whoever did, the result is, as Admiral likes to say, "a work of art."
Since the owner has been searching for three years for someone to make this dream happen, the styling might just be from the owner's mind, with a little help, of course. Then there's the fact that Admiral hasn't revealed any images of Skyfall, but since it will closely resemble the Galileo 80 seen in the gallery, this is all the builder has released.
From here, you can enter Skyfall or take the lateral staircases to the main deck above. This deck reveals the largest pool on the ship and plenty of lounge space around it. Then, it's on to the mysterious interior we may never have access to.
The deck above shows a small suspended jacuzzi that looks aft, alfresco dining, exterior lounges, and what may be the owner's loft. The final deck greets guests with a sky lounge ready with a bar, while the bow of Skyfall appears to be home to more exterior lounge space and a helicopter pad.
Everything else remains a mystery, for the time being anyway. There's also no mention of how much was dished out for this machine to become a reality. Personally, I hope I can get in touch with the owner of this ship and make something happen, in 2025 anyway.