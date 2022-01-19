Greek Shipping Heir’s Luxury Yacht Turns the Mediterranean Into His Personal Playground

Is there a general description that could fit all millionaires around the world? Owners of giant businesses, married to a famous model/actress, showing off a stunning collection of different types of luxury vehicles, which must include a superyacht – these are some of the characteristics, and Greek shipping heir Leon Patitsas ticks all the boxes.
Beautiful Greece is sometimes described as a “poor country with very wealthy people,” and one of them is Leon Patitsas. He’s not a self-made millionaire, but rather heir to a massive fortune that was built by his forefathers. Atlas Marine, his shipping company, is one of the largest in the world, and one of the giants of the Greek industry.
By age 35, Patitsas was already living a dream life, married to famous model Marietta Chrousala, and leading the giant family business, one of those that enjoyed controversial tax exemptions, something Greece was heavily criticized for.
Aptly-named Bliss, the Greek millionaire’s luxury yacht is an embodiment of his opulent lifestyle. It was built by the renown Dutch shipyard Heesen, and at 144 feet (44 meters), it has enough room to sleep up to 12 guests. Its six cabins each feature a different design and styling, plus marble bathrooms, and there’s a dedicated children’s room with a bunk bed, because Patitsas enjoys traveling with his entire young family.
When the Mediterranean, which some only dream of, is like your personal playground, the only thing you need is a floating resort, and Bliss is exactly that. Just picture sipping a drink at dusk, in the jacuzzi, while the underwater lights create a magical atmosphere. Or you could just hang out at the illuminated bar on the upper deck, in addition to the plush seating area. The bar is one of the amenities that were added recently, since Bliss isn’t exactly a young vessel – it was built in 2007.
But it doesn’t lack any of the contemporary luxury yacht features, including one of the most generous water toy lineups. Its stunning mirrored staircase that connects the decks, is one of the main features of the yacht’s ultra-modern, sophisticated interior. Guests can also enjoy a workout at the gym, or just chilling in the main saloon, with a premium entertainment system.
Those who can spare $150,000 per week, can try out this millionaire toy, as Bliss is available for charter through Camper & Nicholsons.
By age 35, Patitsas was already living a dream life, married to famous model Marietta Chrousala, and leading the giant family business, one of those that enjoyed controversial tax exemptions, something Greece was heavily criticized for.
Aptly-named Bliss, the Greek millionaire’s luxury yacht is an embodiment of his opulent lifestyle. It was built by the renown Dutch shipyard Heesen, and at 144 feet (44 meters), it has enough room to sleep up to 12 guests. Its six cabins each feature a different design and styling, plus marble bathrooms, and there’s a dedicated children’s room with a bunk bed, because Patitsas enjoys traveling with his entire young family.
When the Mediterranean, which some only dream of, is like your personal playground, the only thing you need is a floating resort, and Bliss is exactly that. Just picture sipping a drink at dusk, in the jacuzzi, while the underwater lights create a magical atmosphere. Or you could just hang out at the illuminated bar on the upper deck, in addition to the plush seating area. The bar is one of the amenities that were added recently, since Bliss isn’t exactly a young vessel – it was built in 2007.
But it doesn’t lack any of the contemporary luxury yacht features, including one of the most generous water toy lineups. Its stunning mirrored staircase that connects the decks, is one of the main features of the yacht’s ultra-modern, sophisticated interior. Guests can also enjoy a workout at the gym, or just chilling in the main saloon, with a premium entertainment system.
Those who can spare $150,000 per week, can try out this millionaire toy, as Bliss is available for charter through Camper & Nicholsons.