Richard Burton's Classic Superyacht Kalizma Has Been Brought Back to Life, It’s Glamorous

The superyacht currently known as Kalizma has quite a history. It was commissioned and built in 1906 as a private luxury yacht for Robert Steward, who was a Scottish estate owner and former owner of Kirkliston Distillery. Back then, it received the name of S/Y Minona, but that wasn’t the only name it had.
Minona also served in the British Royal Navy in both World Wars, and, after they ended, she returned to her day-to-day "duty" as a private yacht. In 1947 it was named both Cortynia and S/Y Oddyseia. After a significant refit between 1954 and 1955, when its engine converted from steam to diesel, it ended up in Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor’s name.
“I have dreams of living with Elizabeth [Taylor] on the Kalizma,” Welsh actor Richard Burton used to say of the superyacht, “and never living on land again.”
Burton purchased the yacht for a reported $220,000 as a gift for Taylor, after they chartered it to sail around Portofino, Italy, in May 1967. They renamed it Kalizma after their three daughters, Kate, Liza, and Maria. He reportedly spent twice as much on remodeling, bringing in new interiors with the help of Arthur Barbosa. After the refit, it had an impressive art collection that featured works by Monet, Van Gogh, and Picasso. It was also the place Burton chose when he presented Taylor with expensive jewelry, including the world-famous 69.42-carat diamond, now known as the Taylor-Burton diamond.
Business magnate Shirish Saraf, founder of Samena Capital, is its latest owner. He purchased the classic yacht in 2019 at an auction. But when he bought it, it was in a very poor state, and in 2020 it underwent a major restoration to bring it back to its original glory, with Saraf paying four more times for the remodeling than the yacht itself. “When I sit on the sandbanks and watch the Kalizma, I could spend hours just staring at her,” Shirish Saraf told Boat International. “It’s like she grows on you... she almost talks to you. I’m in love with her.”
Originally designed by Alan Olford, it has a length of 50.29 m (165 ft) and a beam of 6.34 m (20.8 ft). Powered by two Cummins diesel engines, it has a top speed of 12 kn, boasting a maximum range of 3,500 nautical miles at cruising speed. It can accommodate up to 10 guests in five rooms, with nine crew members available.
“Here is a boat that has been through two world wars, has had anyone and everyone stay on it, has survived everything, when not one other yacht of that pedigree has managed to. And you have to think: why?” says Saraf. “There must be some soul, some energy that’s different.”
The interior has also changed, giving it a modern feel with brighter colors and light furniture. Alessandro Ortenzi, the interior designer, opted for “grey shades, champagne white, and neutral tones” for the interior, with deep blue accessories for the outdoor areas. The master cabin also has custom-made furniture, and a new lighting system, as well as white and beige shades.
Burton and Taylor weren’t the only famous names to have been on it. Clint Eastwood and Rex Harrison have climbed its decks, as well as Brad Pitt, who reportedly tried to buy the superyacht for himself. Several members of royal families like Prince Rainier III of Monaco and Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, also set foot onboard Kalizma. With quite a history behind it, all the guests onboard surely will feel like royalty.
Minona also served in the British Royal Navy in both World Wars, and, after they ended, she returned to her day-to-day "duty" as a private yacht. In 1947 it was named both Cortynia and S/Y Oddyseia. After a significant refit between 1954 and 1955, when its engine converted from steam to diesel, it ended up in Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor’s name.
“I have dreams of living with Elizabeth [Taylor] on the Kalizma,” Welsh actor Richard Burton used to say of the superyacht, “and never living on land again.”
Burton purchased the yacht for a reported $220,000 as a gift for Taylor, after they chartered it to sail around Portofino, Italy, in May 1967. They renamed it Kalizma after their three daughters, Kate, Liza, and Maria. He reportedly spent twice as much on remodeling, bringing in new interiors with the help of Arthur Barbosa. After the refit, it had an impressive art collection that featured works by Monet, Van Gogh, and Picasso. It was also the place Burton chose when he presented Taylor with expensive jewelry, including the world-famous 69.42-carat diamond, now known as the Taylor-Burton diamond.
Business magnate Shirish Saraf, founder of Samena Capital, is its latest owner. He purchased the classic yacht in 2019 at an auction. But when he bought it, it was in a very poor state, and in 2020 it underwent a major restoration to bring it back to its original glory, with Saraf paying four more times for the remodeling than the yacht itself. “When I sit on the sandbanks and watch the Kalizma, I could spend hours just staring at her,” Shirish Saraf told Boat International. “It’s like she grows on you... she almost talks to you. I’m in love with her.”
Originally designed by Alan Olford, it has a length of 50.29 m (165 ft) and a beam of 6.34 m (20.8 ft). Powered by two Cummins diesel engines, it has a top speed of 12 kn, boasting a maximum range of 3,500 nautical miles at cruising speed. It can accommodate up to 10 guests in five rooms, with nine crew members available.
“Here is a boat that has been through two world wars, has had anyone and everyone stay on it, has survived everything, when not one other yacht of that pedigree has managed to. And you have to think: why?” says Saraf. “There must be some soul, some energy that’s different.”
The interior has also changed, giving it a modern feel with brighter colors and light furniture. Alessandro Ortenzi, the interior designer, opted for “grey shades, champagne white, and neutral tones” for the interior, with deep blue accessories for the outdoor areas. The master cabin also has custom-made furniture, and a new lighting system, as well as white and beige shades.
Burton and Taylor weren’t the only famous names to have been on it. Clint Eastwood and Rex Harrison have climbed its decks, as well as Brad Pitt, who reportedly tried to buy the superyacht for himself. Several members of royal families like Prince Rainier III of Monaco and Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, also set foot onboard Kalizma. With quite a history behind it, all the guests onboard surely will feel like royalty.