British Millionaire Parts With His Unique Fish-Shaped Luxury Yacht That Starred in a Movie

There’s nothing that says “luxury lifestyle” like enjoying most of the year on board a superyacht, with no worries at all, and also turning heads as you do that, with your spectacular toy. This is what British businessman Nigel Plaskett has been doing for the last decade, with the striking Ocean Emerald as his companion.
Nigel Plaskett has been living a dream life – after having sold his main company for millions, he chose to retire and live a life of leisure, spending most of the year in Thailand. As someone with extensive experience in boating and sailing, he was immediately drawn to the unique silhouette of Ocean Emerald, he told Boat International.
The jaw-dropping yacht with a unique fish shape hadn’t been custom-designed for him, and “it wasn’t love at first sight,” but Plaskett ended up owning it for over a decade. Built in 2009, by Rodriguez Yacht, the vessel immediately stood out due to the unique silhouette designed by the world-famous British avant-garde architect, Lord Norman Foster.
The main purpose of this dramatically-curved design, where the superstructure sweeps down to the stern, creates a very spacious layout, making the 135-footer (41 meters) much more comfortable than most yachts its size. This unusual design allows the integration of continuous, ceiling-to-floor windows, plus a master suite with access to not one, but two balconies. In addition to the flow of natural light, a state-of-the-art lighting system creates a magical atmosphere at night.
Thanks to the generous space, 12 guests can be accommodated across five comfortable cabins, with the possibility of transforming two of them into a second master suite. In addition to the modern kitchen, gym, and jacuzzi, there’s a beach hut with coconut fiber flooring, on the upper deck. The elegant main salon discretely turns into either a cinema room or a dancefloor, while the garage is full of water toys for fun adventures.
Such a remarkable vessel had to be featured in a movie, and it did, in the remake of Point Break.
The British businessman has also offered Ocean Emerald for charter, “as a hobby,” but it looks like he is ready to embark on a new project. The uniquely-shaped yacht has been recently swept off the market, with a last-known asking price of $7.3 million (€6.5 million). It’s time for a new owner to indulge in the lavish comfort of the Ocean Emerald.
