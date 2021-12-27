Billionaire Financier’s $100M Yacht Is a Fantasy Wonderland With Top-Level Security

There’s a lot more that makes the Sea Owl unique, other than its unusual dark green and white hull. Unveiling a whimsical, luxurious interior inspired by fairy tales, this is also one of the most private and secure yachts in the world.
Imagine a massive yacht, where each of the seven staterooms has a whimsical theme, like a masquerade ball or a pirate tale. The central staircase is wrapped in a unique Tree of Life, hand-carved out of expensive mahogany, with exquisite detailing. Part of the ceilings are decorated with replica maps. There’s a fireplace waiting in the salon, and a Venetian glass chandelier illuminating the murals in the dining area.
These are just a few of the magical touches of the fabulous bespoke interior created by Andrew Winch, for the 203-footer (62 meters) built by the Feadship luxury shipyard. A custom-built for billionaire financier Robert Mercer, the Sea Owl won the World Superyacht Award in its size category, one year after its launch in 2013.
The magical interior, complete with toys and games, was due to the owner being “very family-oriented,” according to the builder. Two of the cabins were designed as dedicated children’s rooms, from the start.
But what’s interesting is that Mercer also wanted this floating wonderland to also be highly secure. It features a state-of-the-art surveillance and security system, which reportedly includes security cameras at the waterline, and recognition keypads on board. In fact, at the time of its build, Feadship stated that this was “the most elaborate security system ever built into a yacht.”
Described as “a reclusive tycoon,” or as “a big data billionaire,” Mercer is a hedge-fund manager with significant financial power, but apparently, with a creative side also. This fairy-tale superyacht, currently listed for sale with a whopping asking price of over $100 million, is one of the most luxurious floating mansions with a fantasy design.
To top it all off, up to 12 guests can travel anywhere in the world onboard the Sea Owl, with explorer-like capabilities. It looks like the children in the billionaire’s family have grown in the meantime, so it’s time for another young generation to enjoy this fabulous creation, in total safety and privacy.
