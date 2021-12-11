Make This Winter Perfect by Cruising to French Polynesia Aboard This 287 Ft. Luxury Yacht

Not everybody loves winter, with many people trying to escape it any way they can. But while most of us struggle to keep the cold away by snuggling under a blanket with a hot cup of tea, the financially-blessed choose to simply migrate to hotter areas. The South Pacific is one of them, with French Polynesia being a popular tourist destination, with its more than 100 islands, over-the-water bungalow hotels, and unrealistic lagoons.
If you’re sold on the idea, you can consider Y.Co’s Arctic luxury yacht as your means of transportation, so that you can enjoy not just the destination but also the journey to it.
The Arctic has a rich background, initially being built as a tugboat back in 1969. Its builder was the German shipyard Schichau Unterweser. In 1993, the ship was sold and converted into a luxury explorer, while also being renamed the Arctic P. While its exterior didn’t suffer too many modifications, the vessel was adjusted to be able to sail in regions such as the Antarctic.
But its story didn’t end there, with the ship being further refitted and changing owners a few more times since then. In 2015, it was steered on an Antarctic adventure, winning awards and setting a new Guinness World Record for taking the furthest voyage to the South Pole, managing to get 677 nautical miles from it.
explorer is perfect for adventures in that region, thanks to its variety of outdoor deck areas, tenders, and water toys.
Measuring 87.6 m (287 ft) in length and with a beam of 14 m (approx. 46 ft), the refitted Arctic has a capacity of 28 crew members and 12 guests who can sleep in seven cabins. The ship has a speed of 18 knots and a volume of 2,610 GT (gross tonnage).
When it comes to accommodations, the seven spacious cabins spread across the main deck, owner deck, and upper deck. The owner’s cabin has 90 sq m (968 sq ft) of space, comes with two private bathrooms and walk-in wardrobes. Then there are two twin cabins, three doubles, and a VIP suite on the main deck.
Boasting a so-called Beach House, the Arctic has a heated pool and jacuzzi on the main deck aft. There are plenty of activities available for guests who prefer to spend their time outside. The Arctic has two large sun decks with umbrellas, sunbeds, and an extendable diving platform. Alfresco dining is also possible thanks to a height-adjustable dining table on the upper deck, which can seat up to 12 people.
yacht’s collection of water toys and tenders. And there are plenty to choose from, with eight jet skis being available, the 14 m (46 ft) Endeavour tender, a 13 m (42 ft) custom tender, the 12 m (39 ft) Donzi tender, 10 m (32 ft) Riva tender, and the 6 m (19.6 ft) Seadoo ski boat. There are also paddleboards, snorkeling sets, and kayaks.
But the Arctic makes sure it keeps its guests entertained and busy inside, too, so it offers a library with an extensive collection of books, an intimate cinema with a great sound system and vibrating chairs, as well as a fully equipped gym.
This winter season, an unforgettable voyage in French Polynesia aboard the Arctic luxury explorer starts at a whopping €350,000 (approximately $394,000) per week.
