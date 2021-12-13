Greensboro Real Estate Magnate Sold His All-American Luxury Yacht, a Family Gift

Most of us wouldn’t consider selling a gift that we offered to a family member, but when you’re a millionaire and that gift happens to be a luxury yacht, things are different. Greensboro’s famous real estate tycoon just sold the American beauty which he gifted his wife a few years ago – perhaps it will be replaced with something even more spectacular.
Not all millionaires go for opulent, massive superyachts made in famous shipyards in Italy or the Netherlands. Rhino is a beautiful 154-foot (46 meters) American yacht, which real estate developer Roy Caroll purchased in 2014, reportedly as a gift for his wife’s birthday. Built by Admiral Marine Works, with a design by Donald Starkey, and naval architecture by Louis Codega, Rhino had a previous owner and a different name before becoming Caroll’s second boat, named after the Rhino Times of Greensboro, which he had purchased around the same time.
A true example of American yachting tradition, Rhino is all about casual luxury. Built with the finest materials, including a lot of wood, which gives it an “old world” charm, the vessel sports an 80” theater screen plus ample seating in the skylounge, perfect for watching a game, and a sundeck that’s impressively large for this size category, with direct access to the interior. This is where guests can enjoy barbecuing, lying in the sun, or relaxing in the jacuzzi. There’s also a second, private jacuzzi for the owner, as one of the premium elements inside his generous stateroom and en-suite bathroom.
Everything from the turquoise beach style interior design to the ample garage that can hold a wide variety of water toys shows that Rhino is the perfect family vacation yacht. After a recent refit, the all-American yacht that can accommodate up to ten people is ready for new adventures.
Caroll, who was involved in helping the local community when the pandemic began by offering his corporate jet, plus the money to purchase medical items from China, recently parted with Rhino, despite the sentimental value. The luxury yacht was just sold in Florida, with a last known asking price of almost $9 million. But Caroll isn’t done with yachting, as he still reportedly owns another boat and perhaps plans to start fresh with another American beauty.
