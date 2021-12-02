Refresh Your Eyeballs With Giorgio Armani's $60 Million Main Superyacht

Folks, take a nice, long look at the images in the gallery and forever connect those images to the name Giorgio Armani, yes, the one and the same that owns the luxury clothing line you see stars and fashionistas wearing around town. You're about to find how Mr. G spent $60 million.
Now, in order to get the attention of someone like G. Armani, you've really got to know your stuff, and Codecasa has a history dating back to 1825. No, not 1925, 1825, around 50 years younger than the United States themselves. Family-owned since ever, Codecasa has been able to build outside established norms of the yachting industry or groups of companies. Today, they're known as a go-to team if you've got millions to spend.
As I mentioned, this vessel is known simply as the M/Y Main, M/Y standing for Motor Yacht, but we'll just call this black beauty Main for short. So Main is a 65-meter-long (213-foot) ship with a range of 6,000 nautical miles (6,904 miles) with a guest capacity of 14 and 14 crew members. But, every inch of this puppy is designed to scream dollar bills too.
At the bow of Main, a toy garage is exposed with cranes and jet skis lying all around, tenders too. Found in the backdrop but in front of the helm station, a massive lounge bed is available for supermodels to soak up some sun. Two more exterior lounge areas are found on the decks above.
At the rear of Main, the uppermost deck reveals an alfresco dining lounge, bar, and another sun lounge with the possibility of being covered if the weather isn't favorable. Down below, each deck is covered from tip to tail with glass, keeping the interior safe from prying eyes. After all, we all have a pretty good idea as to what happens on these yachts.
Spanning over five decks, the interior of Main was conceived by two interior design groups, Franco & Anna Della Role and Ortelli, two teams that have worked together on several projects. Together, with Mr. G, these two groups managed to pull off an interior that shows simplicity at its finest and is entirely unexpected.
Speaking of wood, this material seems to be the most used, appearing as floors, tables, walls, and even art deco. With a heavy use of black, white, and dark tones, the interior of Main seems to be a refuge from the sun's rays. Staterooms follow the same dark and wooden tones as the remainder of the ship. Most rooms also feature interior studies or work desks where designers can mix business with pleasure.
One final feature guest will be able to enjoy on Armani's Main is the beach deck. Aft, guests can lounge at sea level, soak up the sun, and deploy any toys found aboard the ship. As a final trick up its sleeve, part of the beach deck's staircase lifts on a hydraulic system to reveal entry into the ship. Where this leads is not specified in the plans.
Have a look around the gallery and really get a feeling for Giorgio Armani's Main yacht. And no, it's not up for charter, neither does it look like it will be anytime soon. The only way you'll ever set foot here is if good ol' Giorgio Armani invites you himself.
