Russian Oligarch Is Selling His Multi Award-Winning Superyacht, a Jaw-Dropping Masterpiece

What kind of yacht would someone who is not only an industrial billionaire, but the owner of a luxury yacht builder himself, choose? One that’s over the top in every way, of course. Hence the name of Galactica Super Nova, perhaps the most stunning superyacht on the market right now.
When looking to purchase a pre-owned yacht, a model designed for the owner of a luxury shipyard would certainly draw attention, because the expectations are huge. And Galactica Super Nova does not disappoint.
The majestic 230-foot (70 meters) vessel was built for Vagit Alekperov, a Russian oligarch who is not only the chairman of the giant oil company Lukoil, but also the owner (together with Leonid Fedun) of the renowned Dutch shipyard Heesen Yachts, which he purchased from the founder himself. Considering that even Alekperov’s son was ranked the richest heir in Russia, a couple of years ago, you can imagine the kind of luxuries that the Azerbaijani billionaire indulges in.
Heesen is where his jaw-dropping superyacht was built, in 2016. First of all, you should know that Alekperov’s toy went on to win not just one, but six prestigious awards, including ones for exterior design and naval architecture. Speaking of its design (owed to the famous Espen Oeino International, and Sinot Yacht Architecture and Design), Galactica Super Nova dazzle with its multiple living areas – not just one of each, but several bars and lounges unfold over three guest decks.
In addition to these, the bridge deck is a versatile area, designed not only for sunbathing, but to also act as a helipad, and an outdoor cinema with immersive-sound speakers.
This superyacht doesn’t just have a regular pool, but one that’s almost 20 feet (6 meters), has a glass bottom that allows the sun rays to illuminate the beach club below it, and a beautiful waterfall that acts as a separator from the seating area. The elevator connecting all the decks is surrounded by a spiral staircase that’s a design masterpiece in itself, with exquisite detailing.
What makes this superyacht special is that its performance matches the stunning design. Powered by two MTU engines and an MTU booster jet, it can reach 30 knots (34.5 mph/55.5 kph), making it one of the fastest superyachts in its size category.
It’s possible that Alekperov is ready for something even more spectacular to come out of its luxury shipyard, since the jaw-dropping Galactica Super Nova is now looking for a new owner. For $85 million (€75 million), another billionaire will indulge in the pleasures offered by this multi award-winning masterpiece.
