Another Major Win for the F-35 Fighter Jet, Dassault Publicly Blames “American Preference”

Lockheed Martin proudly announced that the F-35 Lightning II has been chosen by the Finnish government for its HX Fighter program, but not everyone is happy about the news. The French aviation giant Dassault publicly expressed its disappointment, pointing the finger at an “American preference” prevailing when it comes to the fleet of European armed forces.
Only last week, Boeing suffered a significant blow when it was eliminated from the competition for Canada’s next-generation fighter jet fleet. One of the two companies left, with major chances of winning, is Lockheed Martin with the F-35. When the competition was announced in 2018, Dassault Aviation and Airbus left before things even began, complaining of the bias towards American companies. Years later, the French aviation company is accusing the same thing.
“Once again, we notice and regret an American preference prevailing in Europe,” declared Dassault representatives in an official statement, following Finland’s decision “to choose the American solution.” The Rafale jet’s builder went on to say that it will continue to develop its aircraft’s capabilities for France and the other countries who want to have “a first-rate air force.” On the other hand, Lockheed Martin also claims that the F-35 Lightning II is “the most advanced, survivable and connected fighter aircraft in the world.”
What’s undeniable is that the Finnish Air Force will receive 64 F-35A jets, joining the other eight nations that are operating this aircraft from their soil. The number of F-35s in service has already exceeded 730, and this number is likely to grow once the Canadian government makes its final decision, which we’ll probably learn about before the end of the year.
Although unhappy about its results in Europe, where it blames an unfair preference for American competitors, the French aircraft developer isn’t doing bad at all. It might have lost in Finland, but it won in the United Arab Emirates. Not just any win, but the largest contract ever signed in the history of France’s military aeronautics industry. A win that could be disappointing for Russia, which is also hoping to win big with its next-generation fighter jets on the international market.
Whether or not this was a biased decision or one based on the F-35’s advantages, only the jet’s performance over time will tell.
