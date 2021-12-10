Mysterious Millionaire Receives the PHI Luxury Yacht With Magnificent Laser Lighting

With an intriguing name, inspired by the famous Golden Ratio concept, and a head-turning appearance, Phi is one of the most challenging projects undertaken by the luxury Dutch shipyard Royal Huisman, due to it being the longest motor yacht with a weight under 500 GT. After years of work, the majestic Phi was handed over to its owner, in a spectacular ceremony.
Royal Huisman has been teasing its gorgeous luxury yacht, described as the longest one in the world, for this size category, for quite some time now. We’ve learned about the vessel’s innovative and ingenious design, which made this 192-foot (58.5 meters) model as spacious and comfortable as a bigger, 295-foot (90 meters) yacht. Designed by the famous naval architecture studio Van Oossanen, its fast displacement hull provides increased fuel efficiency.
In addition to the generous owner’s penthouse that unfolds over an entire deck, Phi also boasts an innovative type of swimming pool that’s more sustainable, because it turns itself into a sealed tank, allowing the water to be treated overnight, with no additional equipment. There’s also an intriguing “infinity wine cellar,” which has yet to be revealed.
But what stood out the most when the gorgeous Phi was finally delivered to its owner (rumored to be yet another Russian millionaire), was the spectacular exterior lighting systems based on laser. According to the yacht builder, this is one of the latest trends in luxury design. This laser-powered exterior lighting system is not only extremely eye-pleasing, but also better than common LED systems (which are less reliable), and easier to maintain.
The freshly-delivered superyacht was accompanied by what is known as a shadow vessel, where all the water toys and additional equipment can be carried, in order to free up even more space on the mothership. At 118 feet (36 meters), Phi Phantom is an impressive yacht in itself, ready to carry a huge tender and a boat, sever jet skis, motorbikes, and a car, plus additional fuel – all ready for the most amazing adventures at sea.
