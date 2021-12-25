Valentino Rossi’s New Yacht Is the Perfect Glam Lifestyle Toy, a Crossover for the Sea

At the age of only 42, the Italian champion is acclaimed as one of the greatest motorcycle racers of all time, he was officially inducted into the MotoGP Hall of Fame as a Legend, his wealth is estimated at almost $200 million (£150 million), and he is starting a family with girlfriend Francesca Sofia Novello (a lingerie model, of course).
After the emotional farewell at the Valencia Grand Prix back in August, which brought tears in people’s eyes all over the world, what better way for the Doctor to kick off his “glam retirement,” than cruising on his brand-new yacht, together with Francesca? The sports superstar knows a thing or two about luxury yachts as well, having previously owned two, before the latest Sanlorenzo SX88, named Titilla III.
Most likely, this one will always have a special place in the Doctor’s heart, as the yacht that was born in the year of his glorious retirement, marking both an ending and a new beginning that looks just as bright.
The new toy was officially launched in March, during a discrete ceremony at the Sanlorenzo shipyard in Ameglia, La Spezia, which Rossi was rumored to have also attended, via video. In May, the custom yacht was delivered to its famous owner, ready to sail away to the most exotic destinations. The 88-foot (27 meters) vessel was part of the luxury brand’s high-end SX line that combines a “revolutionary” architecture with the most exquisite interiors.
prestigious yacht builders in the world, with a history that goes back to the 1950s, Sanlorenzo is known to build only a limited number of units per year, each tailored to the owner’s precise expectations. The yachts in the SX line are, first of all, made of composite (a mixture of fiberglass, carbon fiber, and resins), which makes them light, yet extremely durable. Just like luxury cars, each of these yachts is born out of refined craftsmanship, including the manual application of the composite material in the mold, layer by layer.
Rossi’s new yacht is the middle-sized model of the range, with the most harmonious-looking silhouette, both long and sleek. Fitting for a racing champion, this model was presented as a “crossover for the sea,” mainly because of its innovative, versatile design. The wheelhouse was moved from the main deck on the flying bridge, to allow a very large, open living area.
The upper deck features a system of sliding panels so that it can either become an intimate, climate-controlled lounge or simply be left open, to offer direct contact with the water, on three sides. Also, the versatile furnishings can be tucked away or transformed into something else, so that the flying bridge can easily switch from a dining area to a lounge or a sunbathing deck, at any moment. The aft beach area is just as flexible, converting from a 30-square meter (323 square feet) beach club to a generous space for tenders and water toys which the legendary racing champion undoubtedly enjoys.
Secondly, this crossover vessel is also capable of reaching remote areas, and taking longer cruises, thanks to its three 800-HP IPS 1050 Volvo engines, and 2,456-gallon (9,300 liters) fuel tank. Although not as fast as other sport yachts, the SX88 can still hit a maximum speed of 23 knots (26.4 mph/42.5 kph).
Various types of marbles, precious woods, leather, and brass are an essential part of the SX88’s interior. Although Rossi’s version has stayed behind the curtains, we can admire the lavish interior décor of the standard yacht model, which comes in three versions of its own.
One, designed by architect Piero Lissoni, flaunts unusually large windows and living areas, contemporary artistic accents, and premium amenities. Another features a large galley with glass panels, ultra-elegant cabins, and an impressive master bathroom, covered in marble. The third one combines versatile pieces, such as a console that turns into a dining table, with precious accents in dark tones.
Whether Rossi will prefer to travel only with his girlfriend and future child, or invite up to six more guests, many blissful moments can be foreseen on board his latest Titilla, an Italian jewel for an Italian legend.
