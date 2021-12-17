Lightyear CEO Suggests Lightyear Two Will be Even More Efficient than the One

This 35-Foot Electric Foiling Yacht Blends Cutting-Edge Tech With Retro Styling

UK-based shipyard Spirit Yachts joined forces with marine engineering consultancy BAR Technologies to design and deliver a brand-new electric foiling yacht: the Spirit 35 Foiler. 7 photos



Built with handcrafted wood and sustainable materials, the shipyard’s vessels feature an elegant design that turns heads whenever they hit the water.



“Sustainability” became a buzzword in the maritime transportation sector, as more and more types of vessels are investing in battery technology and efficient electric drivetrains. Spirit Yachts is continuing its path toward a green future through its partnership with BAR Technologies.



The shipyard is in charge of the styling of the new foiling yacht, which was commissioned by the same owner of the award-winning



Spirit Yachts will give the Spirit 35 Foiler the classic signature look, while BAR Technologies will deliver a hull below the waterline. Leveraging its Americas’ Cup simulation and design expertise, the company will integrate foil technology to reduce hull contact with the water and improve comfort and efficiency.



The



In terms of performance, the vessel will cruise across the water at 25 mph (41 kph) and will “fly” at a top speed of 35 mph (56 kph). BAR Technologies will develop and manage the Spirit 35 Foiler’s electric powertrain, which will provide a range of around 115 miles (182 km) and up to five hours of foiling.



