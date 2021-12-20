Young Asian Tycoon’s Award-Winning Superyacht Is Both a Party Beast and a Zen Garden

If wooden sailing yachts were one of the classic symbols of the “old world” and its wealthy representatives, futuristic superyachts have become one of the toys associated with “young money.” Adrian Lee Chye Cheng is the perfect example, a millionaire real estate owner from Singapore who wanted his yacht to be nothing less than the iconic vessel of our times.
Back in 2013, one of the boats that turned heads at the luxurious Monaco Yacht Show was Ocean Paradise, the latest toy of Adrian Lee, a top executive for companies in several fields, including a high-end real estate development business in Thailand, together with his brother. Aged only 33 at the time, Lee was already a second-time owner of a luxury yacht from the prestigious Benetti. He went bigger and bolder, and the result was a 180-foot (55 meters) floating work of art, which would soon grab first place at the 2014 International Yacht and Aviation Awards.
The stunning Ocean Paradise confirmed a growing trend - the young billionaires of Asia-Pacific and China were quickly making their way in the luxury yacht industry, a world traditionally dominated by American, Russian and Middle Eastern owners. Lee stated that you can buy a luxury car or a private jet at the drop of a hat, but you can’t buy a superyacht without knowing what you’re doing. He was actively involved in the design of this $45-million beauty, which was inspired by the exotic resorts owned by the two brothers.
Destined to become iconic for modern times, Lee’s yacht seamlessly blends Asia’s unique beauty with contemporary technology and entertainment. On one hand, it invites its guests to relax, with a gorgeous on board Zen garden and a waterfall jacuzzi, and on the other hand, its sundeck boasts a cinema, a DJ booth, plus advanced sound and lighting equipment that turn it into the perfect clubbing yacht. A different type of entertainment can be enjoyed in the sky lounge, thanks to vintage arcade games and a generous TV.
Designed by Mauro Izzo, Ocean Paradise’s interiors are also inspired by zen gardens, with ceiling-to-floor windows, light woods, contrasting dark panels, and very bright contemporary artwork. Up to 12 guests can be accommodated in the sophisticated staterooms, and enjoy the comfortable living areas with “organic-shaped” sofas and furniture made from sustainable materials.
After having enjoyed his floating luxury resort for several years, Adrian Lee is now ready to move on to the next big thing. Ocean Paradise, with its unique Asian style, has just been sold, with a last known asking price of $30 million. The yacht that was meant to “appeal to all the senses” continues to shine wherever it goes.
