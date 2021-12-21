Southern Wind's First Hybrid Yacht Is Under Construction, Promises Luxury and Performance

4 Majesty 175, the Largest Composite-Built Yacht in the World, Sets Sail With Owner

The first unit in the recently unveiled SW108 Hybrid series from Southern Wind Yachts is now under construction, promising an innovative design and competitive performance. 8 photos



The new SW108 series is described by the builder as the first project to be conceived and engineered as a hybrid. With a length of 35 m (114 ft), including the bowsprit, the yacht’s naval architecture will be entrusted to Farr Yacht Design, while the interior and exterior design will be executed by Nauta Design.



As explained by the shipyard, the SW108 will feature a full



The SW108 has a spacious guest cockpit, and it is connected to the interior by a large companionway. Its hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system is designed in collaboration with



A woody interior and modern furniture geometries convey warmth and style. Eight guests can be accommodated onboard the SW108. The owner’s cabin is forward and there are three guest cabins amidship. There’s a spacious, L-shaped social area forward the saloon, with living, dining spaces, and a TV lounge.



As the SW108 is designed to be a powerful



Southern Wind says that the hull and deck of its first SW108 unit are now under lamination. The delivery of the yacht is scheduled for the summer of 2023. Southern Wind is based in Cape Town, Africa, and it's been around since 1991. It boasts a production rate of two vessels per year, specializing in performance carbon yachts from 24 to 35 m (78 to 114 ft).

