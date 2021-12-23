Millionaire Treats Himself to the Newest Heesen Luxury Yacht, Stunning Project Apollo

One of the greatest feelings in the world is knowing that you’ll have a brand-new “toy” waiting for you in the new year. For some, it may be a car or a two-wheeler, for others it’s a superyacht. The lucky (and mysterious) owner of the fresh Project Apollo will be the first to take this beauty for a cruise.
Just in time for Christmas, someone (with a lot of cash to space) treated themselves to a new, semi-custom Heesen yacht. The company announced the successful sale of its latest boat, which is due to be delivered to its owner in 2023. It might seem like a long time to wait, but it’s actually a short delivery schedule – in the yachting world, this would normally take much longer.
Heesen is one of the top names when it comes to luxury yacht building, and the Dutch shipyard’s latest project confirms that once again. Earlier this year, the builder completed the 180-foot (55 meters) vessel with what it claims to be an innovative design. Part of one of Heesen’s most successful lines (that also gave birth to the famous Moskito), Project Apollo keeps that DNA, but brings unique features that make it stand out.
Frank Laupman of Omega Architects replaced the classic vertical windows in this line with floor-to-ceiling glass, without mullions, both in the main saloon and sky lounge, to let even more light in. The horizontal lines of the design make Project Apollo appear sleeker and longer, while sheets of tinted glass give it a more masculine, aggressive look.
The superyacht’s hull was designed for increased fuel efficiency and ocean-crossing range, with very generous interior volumes. Other innovations include an extra-large owner’s suite with a French balcony (a smaller, mostly decorative kind of balcony), an extended sundeck, boasting a geometrical jacuzzi with a wrap-around bar, and additional stairways for better access and fluid circulation.
With enough room for up to 12 guests, Project Apollo displays a beautiful interior, created by Luca Dini Deign and Architecture. Warm tones and exquisite materials, such as zebrano hardwood and bronze, give this yacht a truly premium look.
The cost of this stunning gift hasn’t been revealed, but Heesen is known for developing some of the most expensive models on the market. A gift that won’t be ready for Christmas, but that’s well worth the wait.
